Free ChatGPT Training Helps Small Businesses Unlock AI

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ChatGPT has quickly become one of the most talked-about AI tools, with applications ranging from writing and research to decision support and everyday productivity. To help professionals and organizations understand its potential, ONLC Training will host a free, instructor-led online class on October 7, 2025, offering an accessible introduction to ChatGPT along with a look at some of its newest features.“ChatGPT is more than just a trending tool—it’s becoming part of the modern workplace,” said Andy Williamson, CEO and Co-founder of ONLC Training. “This class is designed for anyone curious about how AI can help them work more efficiently, communicate more clearly, and approach projects with fresh solutions.”Learn the Basics, See What’s NewThe 90-minute session will walk participants through ChatGPT’s core capabilities, showing how it can help with everyday tasks like drafting content, summarizing information, and supporting team projects. Attendees will also get a preview of newer features that extend ChatGPT’s usefulness for streamlining workflows and saving time.Practical Guidance and Pathways for OrganizationsLed by an ONLC instructor, the free session introduces participants to how ChatGPT can be applied in everyday work without requiring technical expertise. Attendees will gain skills they can put to use immediately while also seeing how introductory training can serve as the first step in a larger AI adoption framework.“Many organizations begin with this free class and then move into a structured series of courses that build both individual confidence and organizational capability,” Williamson added. “Our AI adoption framework includes short-format concept sessions, hands-on practice, and workflow-focused workshops. This free session is an entry point into that pathway, showing participants how they can start small and then scale their learning to support team- or company-wide AI readiness.”Event DetailsWhat: Free 90-minute ChatGPT Training – Learn How to Use ChatGPTWhen: October 7, 2025Where: Online, instructor-ledCost: FreeRegistration is open now at www.onlc.com/free-chatgpt-classes.htm About ONLC TrainingONLC Training is a leading provider of IT and business skills education, offering courses both online and at over 100 locations across North America. With expert instruction and up-to-date content, ONLC helps individuals and organizations stay competitive in today’s evolving technology landscape. Training is available for individuals, teams, and enterprise clients, with both standard and customized options. Learn more at www.onlc.com or call 1-800-288-8221.

