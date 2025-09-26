The Maurice and Anna Show Nominated for 2025 ASTRA Podcast Award in Best Celebrity Podcast Category

Maurice and Anna Find the Maurice and Anna Show on Knekt.tv

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The hit podcast The Maurice and Anna Show , hosted by Emmy Award -winning actor Maurice Benard and media personality, actress, producer, and writer Anna Damergis, has been nominated for a 2025 ASTRA Podcast Award in the prestigious Best Celebrity Podcast category.Since its debut, The Maurice and Anna Show has quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity podcasts in the industry, thanks to its fresh perspective and unique hosting duo. Among all nominees in the Celebrity Podcast category, The Maurice and Anna Show stands out as the only podcast co-hosted by a male-female team—a dynamic that lies at the very heart of its appeal.The podcast is rooted in Maurice and Anna’s real-life friendship, which serves as the foundation for every conversation. At its core, the show explores a timeless question: can men and women truly be just friends? Each episode leans into this theme with humor, honesty, and vulnerability, while also broadening into wide-ranging discussions on entertainment, mental health, resilience, creativity, and the stories that shape people’s lives.“We are incredibly honored to be nominated for an ASTRA Podcast Award,” said Maurice Benard. “Anna and I have always approached this show as an extension of our friendship—real, open, and sometimes raw. To see it recognized at this level is both humbling and inspiring.”Anna Damergis added, “Our show has always been about connection—between us, with our guests, and with our listeners. The fact that we are the only male-female team nominated in this category makes this recognition even more special. We’re proud to bring something different to the podcast space.”In addition to this nomination, Maurice Benard is also recognized individually for his groundbreaking mental health podcast, State of Mind, which has been nominated in the Best Mental Health Podcast category. State of Mind has earned praise for its candid discussions around mental health awareness and resilience, showcasing Maurice’s long-standing advocacy in this vital area.Maurice and Anna are also thrilled to announce that Season 2 of The Maurice and Anna Show is currently in pre-production. The upcoming season will premiere on KNEKT TV and will also be available across all major podcast platforms. Season 2 will feature an exciting lineup of celebrity guests, entrepreneurs, public figures, authors, and experts, promising listeners even more laughter, candid storytelling, and heartfelt conversations that have already become the show’s signature.The 2025 ASTRA Podcast Awards will be held in Los Angeles on October 27, 2025, celebrating excellence in audio storytelling and highlighting the most influential voices shaping the podcast industry today. Winners will be announced live at the ceremony.For more information about The Maurice and Anna Show and updates on Season 2, www.themauriceandannashow.com IG@themauriceandannashow@mauricebenard@annadamergisThe Maurice and Anna Show Episodes | KNEKTtv

