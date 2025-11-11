New York’s #1 VIP Concierge” ABCVIP Hosts Star-Studded 7th Annual Launch Party

Founder of ABCVIP & Botelho

New York’s #1 VIP Concierge” ABCVIP Hosts 7th Annual Launch Party & CEO Jackie Botelho’s Birthday. A Veterans Day Celebration of Luxury, Access & Giving Back

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABCVIP , widely recognized as New York City’s leading experiential hospitality and corporate concierge firm, announces its 7th Annual Launch Party tonight at 5TH&MAD, an invite-only evening that spotlights the woman redefining VIP culture: Founder & CEO Jackie Botelho.Timed with Veterans Day, this year’s theme “Giving Back” channels the power of celebration into purpose. Guests will have the chance to donate for the opportunity to sing onstage with Broadway performers, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Gary Sinise Foundation, supporting veterans, first responders, and their families.“At ABCVIP, we don’t book reservations, we design moments people talk about for years,” said Jackie Botelho, Founder & CEO. “Tonight is a love letter to New York, our partners, and the heroes we honor on Veterans Day. If you’ve ever wondered what true concierge mastery feels like, this is it.”What Makes Tonight the Hottest Ticket in NYC:The ABCVIP Effect: Immersive brand activations, white-glove hospitality, and the kind of access only New York’s #1 VIP concierge can deliver.Networking, Elevated: A curated mix of business leaders, cultural tastemakers, and partners from hospitality to finance, engineered for real relationships and ROI.Live Moments: 6:00 PM arrivals with complimentary cocktails & small bites, live curated music, surprise giveaways, and premium experiences.Broadway Karaoke for Good: 8:30 PM interactive karaoke with Broadway talent; all donations go to the Gary Sinise Foundation.Throwback Finale: 9:30–10:00 PM 2000s-themed dance party with a special guest DJ.Beyond the celebration, ABCVIP will unveil a new suite of high-impact services designed for corporate teams, luxury travelers, and event producers who need flawless execution and unforgettable experiences, on brand, on budget, and on time.“Jackie Botelho is the blueprint for modern hospitality,” said a longtime ABCVIP partner. “She and her team don’t just open doors, they create new rooms.”Event Details:Date: Tuesday, November 11, 2025Venue: 5TH&MAD, 7 E 36th Street, New York, NYSchedule: Doors at 6:00 PM · Broadway karaoke 8:30 PM · 2000s dance party 9:30–10:00 PMAdmission: RSVP requiredAbout Jackie BotelhoA trailblazer in experiential hospitality, Jackie Botelho has transformed concierge from a transactional service into a strategic advantage for brands and executives. Her signature: impeccable access, zero stress, and unforgettable results. Under her leadership, ABCVIP has become the go-to VIP concierge in New York, delivering end-to-end experiences that exceed expectations and elevate brands.About ABCVIPABCVIP is New York City’s premier experiential hospitality and corporate concierge company, specializing in white-glove events, executive travel, corporate entertainment, and brand activations. From boardroom to Broadway, ABCVIP designs turnkey, high-impact experiences that build relationships, drive loyalty, and create lasting buzz. Learn more at www.theabcvip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.