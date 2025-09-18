From Harm to Harmony: Concert for Peace III Goes Global

Concert for Peace III Goes Global Music, celebrity, and activism converge on International Day of Peace to raise awareness for urgent humanitarian issues.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From Harm to Harmony: Concert for Peace III Goes GlobalMusic, celebrity, and activism converge on International Day of Peace to raise awareness for urgent humanitarian issues.On the day the world pauses to honor peace, some of the biggest names in music, film, and television will raise their voices for unity. Concert for Peace III: From Harm to Harmony returns this year with a global livestream on KNEKT TV http://www.knekt.tv at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET, paired with an exclusive in-person experience at Engine Co. 28 in downtown Los Angeles, hosted by LA Magazine.Produced and directed by Barry Simon and Kent Speakman, the concert goes beyond entertainment — it’s a call to action. Weekly lineup announcements will reveal a star-studded roster, but the message is clear from the start: music is the universal language that transcends borders, politics, and division.“Our mission is to foster a world that embraces harmony and unity by showcasing how music can bring people together,” said Simon. “Peace isn’t passive — it’s active. This concert is about harnessing the transformative power of sound to create change.”In addition to inspiring audiences worldwide, Concert for Peace III will benefit leading nonprofits addressing critical issues too often overlooked: refugee aid, homelessness, human rights, and mental health. This year’s first beneficiary is Promise 2 Live, with additional organizations to be announced in the coming weeks.The event is presented in partnership with the United Nations Association of the USA, Southern California Region, and powered by the Rotary International Action Group for Peace.Mark your calendars: September 21, International Day of Peace. Whether tuning in online or joining in person, audiences everywhere are invited to swap division for harmony — because music speaks louder than politics ever could.For more details, visit https://www.conversationsforpeace.com or stream live at https://www.knekt.tv About Concert for PeaceConcert for Peace is a global music initiative founded to harness the power of art, sound, and storytelling in the pursuit of unity. Since its inception, the series has brought together world-class performers, humanitarians, and changemakers to raise awareness and resources for causes that impact millions worldwide. Each concert highlights a universal truth: peace is not the absence of conflict, but the active pursuit of harmony.About KNEKT.tvKNEKT.tv is an award-winning live- streaming platform delivering premium social impact programming and global events to audiences worldwide. With a mission to use media as a force for good, KNEKT.tv partners with leading nonprofits, brands, and entertainers to amplify stories that matter.

