Marketon to Showcase Mobile Hologram at CES 2026 - Captivating K-pop Fandom with Portable, Immersive Hologram Experience

Marketon’s Mobile Hologram in action | Photo courtesy of Marketon Marketon’s 12-inch mobile hologram | Image courtesy of Marketon Chang Joon Yang, CEO of Marketon, delivers a pitch during the Global Media Meetup with Ubergizmo, held on July 3 at the MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul Chang Joon Yang, CEO of Marketon (right), and Hubert Nguyen, CTO of Ubergizmo (left), pose for a photo at the Global Media Meetup held on July 3 in Seocho-gu, Seoul

Marketon to debut “Mobile Hologram” at CES 2026, merging AI and holograms for immersive K-pop fan experiences, with proven use in education and tourism.

GANGNAM-GU, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marketon Inc. (CEO Chang Joon (Richard) Yang ), a leader in immersive XR technology, announced that it will unveil its “Mobile Hologram” device at CES 2026, held in Las Vegas from January 6 to 9. By fusing AI Agents with hovering hologram displays, Marketon is introducing a new era of interactive content targeting the global K-pop fandom while expanding its proven applications in education, tourism, and entertainment.Redefining Immersive ContentMarketon has established itself as a pioneer in holographic display technology, offering a more practical and user-friendly solution compared to conventional AR or VR systems that require headsets. The company’s holograms create floating, interactive images without the need for goggles, reducing dizziness and making immersive content more accessible. “Our goal is to transform immersive experiences into everyday realities,” said Chang Joon Yang, CEO of Marketon. “With the Mobile Hologram, we are redefining fan engagement by combining portability with live performance experiences.”Core Features of Mobile HologramThe Mobile Hologram is a smartphone-sized device capable of projecting three-dimensional holograms into mid-air without touch. It integrates AI Agents that allow users to control the content through voice or gesture, receive personalized recommendations, and even create custom playlists. Optimized for K-pop, the product enables fans to experience artist performances, interviews, and fan meeting videos in holographic form, bringing them closer to their favorite stars. The device is also designed for contactless interaction, offering a hygienic solution in high-traffic environments. Users can zoom, rotate, and drag images directly in the air, creating a uniquely interactive experience for tech-savvy audiences.Marketon’s technology is already proven and recognized, with certifications such as KC, FCC, and UKCE, and has been designated as an “Innovative Product” by the Korean Public Procurement Service. Unlike other immersive content technologies that require lighting adjustments or specific setups, Marketon’s holograms are visible in everyday environments, making them practical for widespread adoption.Proven Applications Beyond EntertainmentMarketon has already applied its holographic displays across various industries, including education, museums, tourism, finance, and automotive. Its technology has been installed at the Seodaemun Museum of Natural History, the Metaverse Experience Center, the National Youth Bio Center, Hyundai Motor Company, and Shinhan Bank. Internationally, the company has delivered solutions to the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco, and OCBC Bank in Singapore. With exports across five countries exceeding $100,000 in 2024, Marketon is rapidly expanding its market reach.Strategic Global ExpansionThe Mobile Hologram represents Marketon’s strategic entry into the K-pop fandom market, leveraging the worldwide popularity of the Genre. Ahead of CES 2026, the company will launch a 7-inch version of the Mobile Hologram at IFA 2025 in Berlin, targeting European K-pop fans, and will present at GITEX 2025 in Dubai to enter the Middle Eastern market through new partnerships. At CES 2026, the company will focus on the North American market, with a particular emphasis on targeting museums in New York and educational institutions in San Francisco and Los Angeles. Marketon already has partners in New York and Silicon Valley and plans to strengthen collaborations to establish its brand globally.“With proven deployments across multiple industries and countries, we are now accelerating our global branding,” said Yang. “Our vision is to make holograms a must-have medium for fandom, education, and interactive experiences worldwide.”About Marketon Inc.Marketon Inc. is a South Korean technology company pioneering hovering hologram display technology. Its portfolio spans education, tourism, automotive, public institutions, finance, and entertainment, with solutions recognized by awards such as the ICT Innovation Award, the NextRise Innovator Award, and the Future Innovation Award. By merging AI with contactless hologram technologies, Marketon is shaping the future of immersive, interactive content for global markets.

