StretchLab First Coast Earns 2025 Best of Florida Award for Excellence in Wellness

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- StretchLab First Coast has been named a 2025 Best of Florida Award winner, marking its second consecutive year receiving the honor. Presented by GuidetoFlorida.com, the award recognizes standout businesses across the state for service, quality, and impact—and StretchLab First Coast earned its place among the winners by redefining what accessible wellness looks like.With locations in St. Augustine Beach, Ponte Vedra Beach, Mandarin, and Atlantic Beach, StretchLab First Coast has built a reputation for helping people move, feel, and live better. Their one-on-one assisted stretching sessions go beyond what most think of as “just flexibility.” Every client works with a certified Flexologist—professionals trained through a nationally accredited program—to create a customized plan targeting tightness, imbalance, and mobility issues. Stretching doesn’t just improve range of motion; it also boosts circulation, reduces soreness, and speeds recovery so you can get back to doing what you love. Using a science-based blend of dynamic and static stretches, as well as advanced techniques like Proprioceptive Neuromuscular Facilitation, they deliver results members can feel immediately and sustain long-term.“What makes this award so meaningful is that it comes from the community we serve,” says a team member. “People don’t stay with us because stretching is trendy—they stay because they’re moving with less pain, aging with more confidence, and getting back to the things they love doing. That’s why this recognition matters.”The 2025 Best of Florida Award highlights not just the company’s growth, but its lasting impact on Northeast Florida residents who want wellness that works. As StretchLab First Coast looks to the future, its mission remains clear: to make better movement possible for everyone, one stretch at a time.Click here for more information!

