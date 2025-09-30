mindsight Releases New Guide to Help Growth-Stage CPG Brands Turn Insight Into Scalable Growth

The CPG Founder’s Guide provides a clear, research-backed framework for navigating key growth-stage risks.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- mindsight , a strategic consumer research partner for better-for-you and better-for-the-planet brands, has released a new resource designed to support growth-stage consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies: The CPG Founder’s Guide to Scaling with Confidence . The downloadable guide provides a clear, research-backed framework for addressing the risks and questions that often emerge as early-stage traction transitions into more complex growth.The guide outlines key challenges that brands typically encounter as they prepare for expansion or acquisition. These include lack of clarity around target consumers, insufficient data to validate product decisions, and the difficulty of sustaining momentum once distribution increases. It also highlights essential questions investors expect leadership teams to answer before committing capital or pursuing acquisition.“This guide is designed to bring clarity where there’s often confusion,” said Shawn Edwards , founder and executive director of mindsight. “We created it to help leadership teams pressure-test their assumptions, identify growth vulnerabilities, and make insight-driven decisions with confidence.”The guide features examples of common missteps, a scale-readiness checklist, and an overview of the research tools that can help CPG brands sharpen positioning, optimize innovation, and build brand loyalty. It also includes a case study demonstrating how targeted insight supported a successful brand transformation and exit.The CPG Founder’s Guide to Scaling with Confidence is available for free at https://www.mindsight.inc/cpg-founders-guide/ About mindsightmindsight helps growth-stage CPG and better-for-you brands scale with insight-driven confidence. Founded on the belief that research should unlock action, mindsight supports companies with custom research strategies that deliver clarity. The firm is known for helping brands make critical decisions across positioning, innovation, and brand equity. For more information, visit mindsight.inc.

