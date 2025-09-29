Virginian Coauthors Memoir Honoring Vietnam Veterans, Preserving Stories for Future Generations

A poignant memoir built on heartfelt wartime letters reflects author Anne-Wallis Droter’s passion for helping elders share their wisdom and life stories.

HENRICO COUNTY, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the nation reflects on the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam War’s end, Virginia author Anne-Wallis Droter is releasing " From Variety Show to Vietnam ", a memoir of service and personal sacrifice during the pivotal conflict.Coauthored with Vietnam veteran David Raber, the book traces his path from carefree college stage performer to reluctant Navy officer commanding PT boats in the Mekong Delta. Woven into the narrative are the heartfelt letters Raber wrote home in 1967-68 as he anticipated the birth of his first child. Raber’s firsthand accounts of combat, grit, and enduring love spotlight the human side of war, including the infamous Tet Offensive.“A.W. made it easy to share my memories; I always knew my story was in capable hands,” Raber stated. “I’m grateful that she helped capture my experiences in such a personal way.”Droter, an author and the founder of Wordsmith, LLC, is passionate about documenting the stories of older generations. “Working with Dave gave me a glimpse into a fascinating era,” she said. “I love helping people preserve their stories--our elders possess a goldmine of wisdom that shouldn’t be lost.”Now retired in South Dakota, Raber lent his military and journalism experience to Droter’s storytelling, resulting in a historically valuable and emotionally compelling memoir.“My mission is to keep voices like his alive,” Droter added."From Variety Show to Vietnam" is available now on Amazon, just in time for Veteran’s Day 2025.Droter is available for book signings and veteran gatherings. She also welcomes opportunities to partner with seniors to preserve their memoirs for future family members and readers.Contact rva.wordsmith@gmail.com for more information.

