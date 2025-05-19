Barry Raber Launches New Website To Help Entrepreneurs

Barry Raber launches Real Simple Business to support entrepreneurs

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Barry Raber, a successful three-time entrepreneur, is proud to announce the launch of his latest venture, Real Simple Business. The fully developed website (realsimplebusiness.org) offers strategies and resources for entrepreneurs and leaders looking to take their venture to the next level.Seeking a way to assist other entrepreneurial-minded people, Raber began documenting his ideas in a series of over 30 articles that have since been published in numerous business magazines including Inc., Entrepreneur and Forbes. The collection is now available on Real Simple Business, which has amassed over 20,000 page views since its soft launch.Rooted in Raber’s extensive experience, the website delivers a powerful combination of business strategy, actionable resources and thought-provoking insights designed to streamline operations, foster innovation and drive success. Key subjects covered on the site include:• Business execution and effective meetings• Core values and branding guidance• Entrepreneur experiences and success stories• Business and life improvement resources• Positivity, gratitude and mindset• Strategic planning and long-term vision• Customer acquisition and personal finance“I love nothing more than sharing experiences and business strategies with fellow entrepreneurs,” said Raber. “The launch of Real Simple Business is a culmination of 35 years of in the trenches aha moments shared in concise short read magazine articles.”Raber is president of Portland-based Carefree Covered RV Storage, an investment company specializing in covered RV storage, and he previously led successful real estate ventures focused on small business industrial parks and self-storage properties. He won EO Portland Entrepreneur of the Year in 2017, was on the Top 10 Entrepreneurs to Look Out For in 2024 and was recently named Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year 2025 Mountain West Award finalist.Special thanks go to Kent Lewis for thought leadership advice, Anne-Wallis Droter for article writing assistance, and Kelly Wiebke and Steve Reed for website/brand/design and build for the site.Contact barry@carefreecoveredrvstorage.com or visit realsimplebusiness.org for more information.

