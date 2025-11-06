CAREFREE COVERED RV STORAGE ANNOUNCESS OPENING OF SIXTH ARIZONA LOCATION

Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa Now Open! Carefree Covered RV Storage Maricopa Welcome Center is open for visitors Phase 1 of canopies nears completion

Carefree Covered RV Storage opens premium 11-acre RV facility in Maricopa, AZ—its 6th Arizona location.

MARICOPA, AZ, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Carefree Covered RV Storage is proud to announce the opening of its newest covered RV facility in Maricopa , Arizona — the company’s sixth location in the greater Phoenix metropolitan area and its southernmost site in the state.The 11-acre property at 45760 W Estrella Parkway stands as the only premium covered RV storage facility within a 15-mile radius of the City of Maricopa. When fully completed, the project will feature 516 covered parking spaces designed to accommodate the area’s growing RV community. The office is now open to the public, and Carefree anticipates welcoming its first customers by early December.As the second largest incorporated municipality in Pinal County and the fifth fastest-growing city in Arizona, Maricopa represents an ideal expansion opportunity for Carefree Covered RV Storage.The new facility offers a wide range of high-end amenities, including state-of-the-art security, a branded dog park, and a customer welcome center. Complimentary amenities include charging outlets, a self-service RV wash, vacuum, water, air, sewer dump, Wi-Fi access, and ice.“The opening of this Maricopa location has been highly anticipated,” said Barry Raber, President of Carefree Covered RV Storage. “The community has been incredibly welcoming, and the response has exceeded our expectations, with over 100 customers already on our waitlist. It’s clear there’s strong demand for high-quality covered RV storage in this area.”The project was developed in partnership with Baldwin Development Group, Done Deal Iron Works, ABM Development Services, Pender Engineering, and Shane Cook of Estrella Gin Business Park.The Maricopa facility marks Carefree Covered RV Storage’s eighth location overall across Arizona and Texas, with additional projects currently in development. The company continues to seek new opportunities for all-RV storage facilities in the Phoenix and Dallas metropolitan areas. For more information or to discuss business opportunities, visit www.carefreecoveredrvstorage.com or contact Barry Raber directly.###Business Property Trust, LLC, is a niche real estate investment firm located in Portland, Oregon. The company, founded in 1999, purchases and operates self-storage through its Bargain Storage brand and covered recreational vehicle parking through Carefree Covered RV Storage.

