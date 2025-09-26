Submit Release
Government Communications host Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and doorstop by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 30 Sept

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, facilitate a photo-opportunity, and a doorstop briefing by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla. 

Members of the media who wish to cover the sessions are requested to email their details to Vanessam@gcis.gov.za  by 15h00 on Friday, 26th September 2025.

Full details of the photo opportunity and doorstop briefing are:
Date: Tuesday, 30 September 2025
Time: 10h00 (Arrival and Set-up).   
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria

Enquiries: 
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson 
Cell: 083 390 7147

