Government Communications host Cabinet Lekgotla photo opportunity and doorstop by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, 30 Sept
The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) will, on Tuesday, 30 September 2025, facilitate a photo-opportunity, and a doorstop briefing by Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on the sidelines of the Cabinet Lekgotla.
Members of the media who wish to cover the sessions are requested to email their details to Vanessam@gcis.gov.za by 15h00 on Friday, 26th September 2025.
Full details of the photo opportunity and doorstop briefing are:
Date: Tuesday, 30 September 2025
Time: 10h00 (Arrival and Set-up).
Venue: Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse, Pretoria
Enquiries:
William Baloyi
Deputy Government Spokesperson
Cell: 083 390 7147
#GovZAUpdates
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.