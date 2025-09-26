Fall Cleaning Tips: Refresh Your Space for the Season

Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, the World’s Greenest Carpet Cleaner®, shares tips for creating a fresh, welcoming space for family and guests alike.

Fall cleaning isn't just about appearances—it's about creating a healthier, more comfortable space for your family. Taking the time to deep clean now can make a big difference throughout the season.” — Cameron Welch, Commercial Cleaning Manager of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the holidays just around the corner and more time spent indoors, a thorough cleaning of your home can make a big difference in both comfort and health. With that in mind, Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning is offering homeowners some helpful fall cleaning tips to create a fresh, welcoming space for family and guests alike.

"As the leaves begin to change and cooler weather sets in, fall is the perfect time to refresh your home and prepare for the season ahead,” says Cameron Welch, Commercial Cleaning Manager of Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning. "Fall cleaning isn't just about appearances—it's about creating a healthier, more comfortable space for your family. Taking the time to deep clean now can make a big difference throughout the season."

Here are the tips from Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning to help you get your home ready for autumn:

1. START WITH A DECLUTTER. Before starting your deep cleaning, take some time to declutter each room. Sort through your belongings and set aside anything you no longer use or need. Donating or recycling these items can help free up space and make your home feel more open and welcoming. Plus, a clutter-free space makes the cleaning process easier and more satisfying.

2. FOCUS ON WINDOWS & DOORS. Fall is the perfect time to refresh your home by giving your windows and doors a thorough cleaning. Let the natural light pour in by wiping away built-up grime using a glass cleaner or a simple homemade mix of water and vinegar. Be sure to clean not just the glass, but also the screens and door frames—clearing away dust, dirt, and cobwebs that may have gathered over the summer months.

3. DEEP CLEAN CARPETS, RUGS, & UPHOLSTERY. As the seasons change, it's necessary to give your carpets, rugs, and upholstery a thorough cleaning. While regular vacuuming helps, consider hiring a professional service like Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning to remove trapped allergens and grime. This is especially important if you have pets, children, or household members with allergies.

4. REVIVE YOUR KITCHEN. The kitchen is the heart of your home, so give it a complete clean to get ready for fall cooking and holiday baking. Start by wiping down shelves and organizing your cabinets and drawers so everything is easy to find. Be sure to clean your appliances—like the refrigerator, oven, microwave, and dishwasher—to keep your cooking space spotless, functional, and ready for the season ahead.

5. GIVE YOUR BATHROOM A MAKEOVER. Don’t forget to give your bathroom some care as well. Start by decluttering medicine cabinets and drawers, tossing out expired products and anything you no longer use. Deep clean the shower and tub, addressing grout and the showerhead. Scrub and disinfect sinks, mirrors, and the toilet. Wash or replace bath mats and shower liners.

6. USE ECO-FRIENDLY CLEANING PRODUCTS. Professional service providers like Oxi Fresh use environmentally friendly products in their core process, and they encourage everyone to do the same. Eco-friendly cleaning products offer a more sustainable approach to cleaning, reducing environmental impact while protecting your home. Plus, green doesn’t mean weak! A lot of eco-friendly cleaning products are very effective at what they do.

For more information about Oxi Fresh Carpet Cleaning, visit www.oxifresh.com. And if you’re interested in leaning on Oxi Fresh for your carpet, rug, or upholstery cleaning needs this fall, call 1-877-694-3737 to get your cleaning in the calendar today.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.