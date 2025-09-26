OPINION: TEXAS TEAMS WITH TAIWAN

An Editorial by Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and Director General of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office for Texas, Yvonne Hsaio

Texas has a proud history of feeding the world and is not stopping anytime soon. That’s why we are committed to increasing our strong, lasting partnership between Texas and Taiwan. By deepening these ties, we’re making sure that Texas ranchers have reliable, long-term access to one of the fastest-growing and most dependable markets in the world.

While recent headlines about Taiwan–U.S. relations often focus on technology and semiconductors, agriculture is an essential pillar of our relationship. Taiwan is the United States’ eighth-largest agricultural trading partner, importing $3.8 billion in food and agricultural products in 2024, including beef, soybeans, corn, wheat, and chicken. That’s nearly 21 percent of Taiwan’s total import market, and U.S. beef, much of it supplied by Texas ranchers, already enjoys a nearly 50 percent share of the Taiwanese market. Taiwan and the broader Indo-Pacific region are some of the most promising destinations in the world for American agricultural exports, while Taiwan is a proud ally of the United States and a significant trading partner with Texas.

Texas ranchers already play a leading role in feeding Taiwan, but we’re not satisfied with the status quo. The state is home to more farms and ranches than any other in the nation and boasts the largest beef production in America. That makes Texas a natural partner for Taiwan’s suppliers looking to secure a consistent, high-quality beef supply. The state’s trade relationship with Taiwan reached $25.6 billion in 2024—proof that we are already trusted partners across sectors. By adding more beef to that equation, we strengthen both our economic relationship and Taiwan’s food security. It’s a win for Texas agriculture and a win for Taiwanese health, safety, and security.

Standing with Taiwan isn’t just good business, it’s the right thing to do. Taiwan is one of America’s most reliable allies in the Indo-Pacific, a free and democratic nation that shares American values and stands up to the bullying of the Chinese Communist Party. Every pound of Texas beef that makes it to a Taiwanese dinner table is more than a sale; it’s a show of solidarity and a stand for freedom. It tells the world that Texas and Taiwan stand shoulder to shoulder with freedom-loving nations who refuse to bow to Beijing’s intimidation.

Taiwan already faces unique challenges. It is an island nation with limited arable land, which means it depends on imports, but Taiwan faces those challenges head-on. Taiwan’s consumers have high disposable incomes, trust American products, and demand quality. These are the kinds of consumer Texas ranchers deliver every single day, and that stability builds trust and keeps the door open for ever greater cooperation.

Whether those doors of commerce lead to a local farmers market in Abilene or a supermarket shelf in Taipei, we will always stand for greater cooperation among our nations. The world is hungry for what Texas grows, and we will make sure Texas ranchers and farmers have every opportunity to compete—and win—in the global marketplace. That means working to increase trade, build trust, and tell the story of shared values and prosperity.

Agriculture isn’t just an economic driver for Texas. It’s the backbone of rural communities, the lifeblood of small towns, and a big part of what makes Texas, Texas. Every new market we open means stronger local economies, more jobs, and a future where the next generation can keep the ranching tradition alive.

We will stand with our ranchers every single day to fight for fair markets, strong trade agreements, and new opportunities like this one. The world is watching, and Texas is ready to lead—not just in feeding the world, but in defending freedom and helping friends stand up and be counted.

When Texas ranchers succeed, all of America succeeds, and Taiwan will be stronger. So let’s fire up the grill, grow our partnership, and show them what “world-class” really means.

An eighth-generation Texas farmer and rancher, Sid Miller is the 12th Commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture (TDA). A twenty-six-time world champion rodeo cowboy, he has devoted his life to promoting Texas agriculture, rural communities, and the state’s western heritage. Commissioner Miller will be available for television, Zoom, and phone interviews.

Ms. Yvonne Hsiao is Director General of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Houston and has served in Taiwan's foreign service for more than twenty years. She holds a degree in Foreign Languages and Literature from National Taiwan University.