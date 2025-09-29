AMPP and IOGP Sign Memorandum of Cooperation to Advance Asset Integrity and Standards Alignment
AMPP and IOGP partner to advance global standards, asset integrity, and sustainability in oil and gas operations.
The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration in areas including technical expertise exchange, standards harmonization, joint participation in industry committees and working groups, and cooperative advocacy to advance safety, security, and sustainability across global energy operations.
“Through this agreement, AMPP and IOGP are creating new opportunities to embed materials protection and performance into the operational and policy work of some of the world’s largest energy operators,” said Tim Gonzalez, Vice President, Energy Integrity Solutions at AMPP. “By aligning our technical depth with IOGP’s global influence, we can accelerate solutions that extend asset life, reduce risks, and improve industry-wide performance.”
Building on that perspective, AMPP CEO Alan Thomas emphasized the broader significance of the partnership.
“This agreement reflects AMPP’s commitment to collaborating with leading industry bodies to ensure that corrosion control and protective coatings are recognized as critical enablers of safe, sustainable, and high-performing energy operations,” he said. “Partnering with IOGP allows us to amplify our impact and ensure that our standards and expertise are integrated into practices that influence energy production worldwide.”
IOGP’s leadership reinforces this global outlook.
“IOGP’s collaboration with AMPP brings together complementary strengths that will help drive alignment on recommended practices across our industry. It is a step forward in ensuring that materials protection and asset integrity remain central to safe, efficient, and low-carbon oil and gas operations. Together, we can accelerate progress that benefits both our members and the wider energy space to deliver practical solutions at scale,” said Graham Henley, Chief Executive Officer, IOGP.
The MOC outlines cooperation across various focus areas, including advancing protective coatings and corrosion standards, pipeline integrity, fusion-bonded epoxy and other critical coatings, and joint participation in energy transition projects. Representatives from both organizations will also participate in relevant committees, subcommittees, and expert groups to ensure technical depth and operational impact.
ABOUT AMPP
The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP) is a global leader dedicated to the protection of assets and the performance of industrial and natural materials. Established in 2021, AMPP brings together nearly 150 years of combined expertise from legacy organizations to advance solutions that enhance safety, security, and sustainability across industries. Serving more than 37,500 members in over 150 countries, AMPP is the largest organization of its kind, providing innovative standards, certifications, training, and resources. Headquartered in the United States with offices in Houston and Pittsburgh, AMPP also operates regional offices in Brazil, Canada, China, Dubai (training center), Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom. www.ampp.org
ABOUT IOGP
The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) brings the industry's deepest experts together, to help ensure that the oil and gas that the world needs today is, for as long as it’s needed, produced in the safest, most responsible and efficient way with the lowest carbon footprint. For more than 50 years IOGP has served the upstream industry as a unique forum to share know-how and recommended practices. With almost 100 Member companies, IOGP aims to enhance understanding of the oil and gas industry's critical role in the energy transitions to a low-carbon energy future. www.iogp.org
