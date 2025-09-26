Self-Storage Expert Meredith Mears Joins National Storage Partners

SALISBURY, MD, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meredith Mears, a nationally recognized leader in self-storage real estate, has joined National Storage Partners as Senior Advisor for the Mid-Atlantic Region, expanding her reach within one of the most active regions in the U.S. self-storage market. Mears also continues to serve as Co-Chair of the SVN National Self-Storage Product Council and as a Senior Advisor at SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate.

With a global client base that includes private equity groups, REITs (Real Estate Investment Trusts), and individual investors, Mears has successfully executed transactions ranging from $100,000 to over $23 million and has sold approximately $38 million of storage in the last two years. Her expertise includes complex acquisitions, dispositions, and joint venture partnerships, with a focus on delivering strategic value to storage owners and operators.

“National Storage Partners is building something incredibly unique—backed by real relationships, best-in-class operators, and a national platform built to scale,” said Meredith Mears. “I’m honored to join as Senior Advisor for the Mid-Atlantic and excited to continue helping clients grow, exit, or expand their portfolios with confidence.”

“Meredith has a rare ability to combine high-level strategy with a track record of deal execution,” said Hans Hardisty, Managing Director of National Storage Partners. “She brings an outstanding reputation, national perspective, and deep roots in key Mid-Atlantic markets. We’re proud to welcome her to the team.”

Mears is an active member of the National Self Storage Association and the Maryland Self Storage Association. Her leadership also extends beyond real estate—she previously served as a Regent for the University System of Maryland, and held board roles with Leadership Maryland, the Maryland Economic Development Association, Maryland Capital Enterprises, and the Lower Shore Land Trust.

In 2020, she was named one of Maryland’s Top 100 Women by The Daily Record, a recognition of her professional excellence, community leadership, and mentorship.

About Meredith Mears

Meredith Mears is a senior-level real estate advisor specializing in the acquisition and sale of self-storage assets nationwide. She currently serves as Co-Chair of the SVN National Self-Storage Product Council, Senior Advisor at SVN Miller Commercial Real Estate, and Senior Advisor for the Mid-Atlantic region at National Storage Partners.

For more information about National Storage Partners and its services, please visit NationalStoragePartners.com

**About National Storage Partners:**

National Storage Partners (NSP) is a premier self-storage brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the purchase, sale, and valuation of assets nationwide. NSP combines deep market knowledge, innovative strategies, and a commitment to superior client outcomes. The team has led transactions from $1,000,000 single-asset deals, to $27 million property sales, to portfolio transactions exceeding $200 million. This team of experts delivers tailored solutions with the highest standards of service, integrity, and expertise.

