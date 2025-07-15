Kyle Reighard Joins National Storage Partners as Greater Philadelphia Advisor

Reighard brings Deep Market Knowledge and Veteran Experience to the Self-Storage Industry

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Partners (NSP), a premier self-storage brokerage platform, proudly announces Kyle Reighard as its official Philadelphia affiliate. With extensive expertise in self-storage acquisition, disposition, and operations throughout Greater Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey, Reighard is a strategic addition to NSP’s growing national footprint.



Reighard brings a wealth of experience to the role, having worked with a diverse range of clients—from single-property owners transitioning into retirement, to private equity groups pursuing national expansion, to developers navigating complex projects. Most recently, he served as the exclusive sell-side broker for a nine-site self-storage portfolio transaction across Central Pennsylvania.



His deep operational and underwriting knowledge, coupled with a well-developed exit planning strategy, positions him as a valuable resource for both buyers and sellers within the sector. Reighard’s extensive network of industry relationships continues to support and drive deal flow in one of the country’s most active storage markets.



“Kyle’s combination of market knowledge, industry insight, and military-rooted leadership exemplifies the values we hold at National Storage Partners,” said Hans Hardisty, Managing Director at National Self Storage Partners. “We’re thrilled to welcome him as our Greater Philadelphia advisor.”

Kyle is a founding member of the KW Commercial office in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, where he helped lay the foundation for the firm’s Greater Philadelphia presence. He is also an active commercial real estate investor across Pennsylvania and a committed community member. He is affiliated with the Diversified Real Estate Investors Group of Philadelphia and formerly served as a chapter leader of Bunker Labs Philadelphia, a national nonprofit empowering military veterans on their entrepreneurial journeys.



A proud U.S. Army veteran, Reighard attended Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and continues to volunteer in support of causes that help military veterans transition to civilian life.



“I’m honored to join the exceptional team at National Storage Partners,” said Reighard. “This platform is redefining how owners, investors, and developers approach the self-storage space. I look forward to leveraging my market expertise and relationships to deliver outstanding results for clients across Greater Philadelphia and beyond.”



For more information about National Storage Partners and its services, please visit NationalStoragePartners.com



**About National Storage Partners:**



National Storage Partners (NSP) is a premier self-storage brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the purchase, sale, and valuation of assets nationwide. NSP combines deep market knowledge, innovative strategies, and a commitment to superior client outcomes. The team has led transactions from $1,000,000 single-asset deals, to $27 million property sales, to portfolio transactions exceeding $200 million. This team of experts delivers tailored solutions with the highest standards of service, integrity, and expertise.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Katie Schatz

Marketing & Administration

National Storage Partners

845-242-5083

