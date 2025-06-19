Self-Storage Specialist Margaret Blanton Joins National Storage Partners

Margaret Blanton Brings Self-Storage Expertise to National Storage Partners Team

ATLANTA , GA, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Storage Partners proudly announces that Margaret Blanton, a seasoned commercial real estate advisor with deep expertise in the self-storage sector, has joined NSP. Margaret will continue her affiliation with Bull Realty, where she has built a distinguished track record advising clients on the acquisition and disposition of self-storage assets throughout the Southeastern United States.

With a career spanning over 15 years, Margaret is known for her laser focus on the self-storage asset class and her ability to deliver high-level value through a combination of market knowledge, strategic marketing, and client-centered service. Her approach is backed by data-driven insights and a strong understanding of investor goals in this rapidly growing sector.

“Margaret is an expert in the self-storage space,” said Hans Hardisty, Managing Director at National Storage Partners. “Her depth of experience, reputation for integrity, and dedication to delivering exceptional results make her an ideal fit for the team. We’re thrilled to welcome her!”

An Atlanta native, Margaret holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from Georgia State University and broadened her global perspective through international study in Buenos Aires, Argentina. She is conversational in Spanish and brings a culturally attuned perspective to her work with investors across diverse markets.

Margaret is a CCIM candidate and an active member of the Atlanta Commercial Board of Realtors. She also volunteers regularly with Open Hand Atlanta, a nonprofit that provides nutrition support and wellness education to those in need.

“I’m excited to take on this new leadership role with National Storage Partners while continuing to serve my clients through Bull Realty,” said Blanton. “Self-storage is one of the most dynamic and resilient asset classes in commercial real estate, and I look forward to helping owners and investors navigate opportunities with clarity, confidence, and strategic insight.”

Margaret resides in Atlanta with her family and continues to balance her professional success with community involvement and long-term relationship building.

For more information about National Storage Partners and its services, please visit NationalStoragePartners.com

**About National Storage Partners:**

National Storage Partners (NSP) is a premier self-storage brokerage and consulting firm specializing in the purchase, sale, and valuation of assets nationwide. NSP combines deep market knowledge, innovative strategies, and a commitment to superior client outcomes. The team has led transactions from $1,000,000 single-asset deals, to $27 million property sales, to portfolio transactions exceeding $200 million. This team of experts delivers tailored solutions with the highest standards of service, integrity, and expertise.



