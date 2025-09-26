Meeting of the Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being Scheduled for Monday

Members of the media are invited to attend the virtual-only Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being on Monday, Sept. 29.

Gov. Josh Stein established the Advisory Council via executive order. Its mission is to advance North Carolina’s commitment to safe, welcoming and inclusive schools by proposing and implementing solutions to promote school safety and improve student physical, social and emotional well-being. It will advance recommendations, provide guidance to state agencies, work with local communities, and share best practices. For example, to support school systems as they develop and implement local policies to make schools cell phone-free, in June 2025 the Advisory Council published its Best Practices Guide for North Carolina Public Schools Units (PSUs) Establishing Personal Communication Device Policies.

The Advisory Council is co-chaired by Sen. Sydney Batch, Senate Democratic Leader; Heather Smith, the 2024 North Carolina Teacher of the Year who works in Haywood County; and William L. Lassiter, deputy secretary of the Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention.

A livestream of the meeting will be available at https://www.youtube.com/@NCPublicSafety/streams. Public comment is accepted online at https://www.ncdps.gov/about-dps/current-initiatives/governors-advisory-council-student-safety-and-well-being/public-comment.

What: Governor’s Advisory Council for Student Safety and Well-Being

When: Monday, Sept. 29, 9 – 11:30 a.m.

Where: online https://www.youtube.com/@NCPublicSafety/streams

Agenda

