26 Individuals Charged with Numerous Felonies in Wilmington
Over the past several months, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) conducted a targeted investigation into criminal activity, primarily the possession and sale of illegal drugs and alcohol, occurring in and around ABC-licensed businesses in Wilmington. This investigation was initiated in response to complaints from concerned citizens and the Wilmington Police Department, who identified these establishments as recurring sources of neighborhood crime.
As part of ALE’s ongoing mission to enhance public safety, special agents frequently partner with local law enforcement agencies to disrupt illegal activity centered around businesses that sell alcohol. These establishments, particularly those with ABC licenses, often serve as hubs for criminal conduct, including drug distribution, illegal gambling, and unlicensed alcohol sales. In this case, undercover ALE agents identified numerous individuals violating ABC, controlled substance, and gambling statutes.
In total, 26 suspects now face 75 criminal charges, 55 of which are felonies. The charges include serious offenses such as felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opium or heroin, conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drug activity. Additional charges involve money laundering, illegal operation of video gaming machines, and other violations of controlled substance laws. Misdemeanor charges include possession of drug paraphernalia and the unlawful sale of alcohol without proper permits.
Additionally, following complaints of illegal drug and gambling activity, ALE special agents executed a search warrant at Greenfield Mini Market, located at 509 Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The search led to the seizure of $32,282 in U.S. currency, illegal gaming machines, and drug paraphernalia, further illustrating how some alcohol-licensed establishments may become associated with broader patterns of criminal activity.
The following individuals have been arrested based on the investigative findings:
- Timothy Wayne Abbott, 41, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one misdemeanor
- Leah Margaret Bridges, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor
- Marvin Jerome Brown, 70, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor
- Christopher Eugene Bowden, 63, of Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with one misdemeanor
- Jahzion Kymani Charron, 19, of Bolivia, N.C., was charged with two misdemeanors
- James Russell Cogdell, 67, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor
- Juan Marichal Copeland, 61, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor
- Jamar Drakeford, 44, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor
- Trevor Matthew King, 30, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors
- Tyres McMillan, 30, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with four felonies
- Jamal Ahmed Nagi, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and six misdemeanors
- Jeffery Brent Penny, 62, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor
- Haiman Meen Abdullah Quteni, 23, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one misdemeanor
- Ayanna Alicia Thomas, 22, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors
- Devona Michelle Young, 53, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and four misdemeanors
The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest as of 9/25/2025:
- Kerrigan Lamar Armond, 46, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor
- Marcus Barnett, 29, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with five felonies
- Irving Lee Bennerman, 58, of Maple Hill, N.C., was charged with four felonies
- Tristin Marie Nicole Bryan, 35, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor
- Michael Shawn Butterworth, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor
- Raheem LaQuan Edwards, 31, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony
- Stephanie Lynne Failla, 41, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor
- Chase Fulcher, 24, of Burgaw, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor
- Randolph Cary Grimsley, 62, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor
- Wendy Nilsson, 40, of Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with one felony
- James Corneluis Minor, 56, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with four felonies
The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.
Please contact the New Hanover Clerk of Court for a complete list of criminal charges.
About ALE:
The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.
