26 Individuals Charged with Numerous Felonies in Wilmington

Over the past several months, North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) conducted a targeted investigation into criminal activity, primarily the possession and sale of illegal drugs and alcohol, occurring in and around ABC-licensed businesses in Wilmington. This investigation was initiated in response to complaints from concerned citizens and the Wilmington Police Department, who identified these establishments as recurring sources of neighborhood crime.

As part of ALE’s ongoing mission to enhance public safety, special agents frequently partner with local law enforcement agencies to disrupt illegal activity centered around businesses that sell alcohol. These establishments, particularly those with ABC licenses, often serve as hubs for criminal conduct, including drug distribution, illegal gambling, and unlicensed alcohol sales. In this case, undercover ALE agents identified numerous individuals violating ABC, controlled substance, and gambling statutes.

In total, 26 suspects now face 75 criminal charges, 55 of which are felonies. The charges include serious offenses such as felony possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, trafficking opium or heroin, conspiracy to sell or deliver controlled substances, and maintaining a dwelling or vehicle for drug activity. Additional charges involve money laundering, illegal operation of video gaming machines, and other violations of controlled substance laws. Misdemeanor charges include possession of drug paraphernalia and the unlawful sale of alcohol without proper permits.

Additionally, following complaints of illegal drug and gambling activity, ALE special agents executed a search warrant at Greenfield Mini Market, located at 509 Greenfield Street in Wilmington. The search led to the seizure of $32,282 in U.S. currency, illegal gaming machines, and drug paraphernalia, further illustrating how some alcohol-licensed establishments may become associated with broader patterns of criminal activity.

The following individuals have been arrested based on the investigative findings:

Timothy Wayne Abbott, 41, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one misdemeanor

Leah Margaret Bridges, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor

Marvin Jerome Brown, 70, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor

Christopher Eugene Bowden, 63, of Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with one misdemeanor

Jahzion Kymani Charron, 19, of Bolivia, N.C., was charged with two misdemeanors

James Russell Cogdell, 67, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor

Juan Marichal Copeland, 61, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with three felonies and one misdemeanor

Jamar Drakeford, 44, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor

Trevor Matthew King, 30, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and two misdemeanors

Tyres McMillan, 30, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with four felonies

Jamal Ahmed Nagi, 58, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and six misdemeanors

Jeffery Brent Penny, 62, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor

Haiman Meen Abdullah Quteni, 23, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one misdemeanor

Ayanna Alicia Thomas, 22, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and two misdemeanors

Devona Michelle Young, 53, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and four misdemeanors

The following individuals have outstanding warrants for their arrest as of 9/25/2025:

Kerrigan Lamar Armond, 46, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor

Marcus Barnett, 29, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with five felonies

Irving Lee Bennerman, 58, of Maple Hill, N.C., was charged with four felonies

Tristin Marie Nicole Bryan, 35, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with five felonies and one misdemeanor

Michael Shawn Butterworth, 36, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor

Raheem LaQuan Edwards, 31, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony

Stephanie Lynne Failla, 41, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor

Chase Fulcher, 24, of Burgaw, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor

Randolph Cary Grimsley, 62, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor

Wendy Nilsson, 40, of Rocky Point, N.C., was charged with one felony

James Corneluis Minor, 56, of Wilmington, N.C., was charged with four felonies



The Wilmington Police Department and the New Hanover Sheriff’s Office assisted with this investigation.

Please contact the New Hanover Clerk of Court for a complete list of criminal charges.

About ALE:

The primary mission of Alcohol Law Enforcement (ALE) Special Agents, as peace officers with statewide jurisdiction throughout North Carolina, is to enhance community safety by addressing criminal activity at both ABC-licensed and illegal alcohol establishments. Authorized to take action against any crime of violence or breach of peace, ALE is the lead enforcement agency for the state’s alcoholic beverage control, gambling, lottery, and tobacco laws, with primary authority over nuisance abatement statutes.

