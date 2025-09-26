CanAm Enterprises Closes Financing on Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

CanAm announces the closing of financing for the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride, a landmark $1 billion development in the region.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises (“CanAm”) this week announced the successful closing of financing for the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Telluride, a landmark $1 billion development that will bring the first luxury resort and residential project to the Telluride region in more than 15 years.

Developed by Merrimac Ventures and Fort Partners, the project’s financing includes a $417 million construction loan from JPMorgan Chase & Co., together with $162 million in funding from CanAm Enterprises, marking a key milestone in moving the Four Seasons Telluride development into the construction phase.

Located on 4.4 acres just outside Telluride, Colorado, the Four Seasons project will include 26 private residences, 43 hotel residences, and 52 hotel keys, each designed to showcase sweeping views of Mount Wilson, Campbell Peak, and Palmyra Peak. Owners and guests will have access to a full suite of luxury amenities, including a ski valet, spa, fitness center, indoor lap pool, and outdoor hot tub. More than 30% of the residences have already been sold, with prices for remaining units starting at approximately $4 million. Completion is expected in 2028.

“This transaction exemplifies CanAm’s disciplined approach to project selection and structuring,” said John Reid, Head of Project Finance at CanAm Enterprises. “The Four Seasons brand, the caliber of sponsorship and financing partners, and the unique market positioning create a highly compelling investment opportunity. We are proud to support a project that will set a new benchmark for luxury hospitality and living in Telluride.”

Tom Rosenfeld, Founder and CEO of CanAm Enterprises, added: “For more than 20 years, CanAm has earned the trust of investors by financing projects that combine strong fundamentals with meaningful community impact. The Four Seasons Telluride reflects that mission—delivering both a premier destination resort and residences, and long-term economic benefits for the region.”

The Four Seasons Telluride joins CanAm’s portfolio of more than 75 EB-5 investments. CanAm’s rigorous due diligence process, conservative underwriting, and longstanding relationships with leading developers and financial institutions have made it one of the most respected names in the EB-5 industry.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience sponsoring immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and Canada, CanAm Enterprises has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and delivering results. To date, CanAm has raised more than $3.9 billion and repaid more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital, representing more than 6,000 investor families. Headquartered in New York City with offices in Beijing, Shanghai, Ho Chi Minh City, New Delhi, Dubai, and Singapore, CanAm is one of the most experienced regional center operators in the EB-5 industry.

