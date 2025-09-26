Diana L. Suskind: International Advocate for Creativity, Play, and Early Childhood Education

MARIETTA, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Empowering Children and Educators Worldwide Through Storytelling, Nature, and Hands-On LearningRecognized by Influential Women as a 2025 honoree, Dr. Diana Suskind is an internationally acclaimed early childhood educarer, artist, and consultant whose work has transformed the way children engage with learning, creativity, and self-expression. With a Doctorate in Early Childhood Education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, Dr. Suskind has spent decades designing meaningful, developmentally rich experiences that empower children and inspire educators across the globe.Dr. Suskind is the creator of Stonework Play, an innovative approach that encourages children and adults to use natural elements—primarily stones—to shape stories, process emotions, and spark self-expression. Since its inception, Stonework Play has reached schools, museums, hospitals, and community spaces across North America, Europe, Asia, and Central America. In Nepal, for example, Dr. Suskind developed Stonework Play to help children tell meaningful stories using accessible, inexpensive materials — stones. Observing children’s creative engagement confirmed the transformative potential of her approach.A former associate professor at Fitchburg State University and a two-time Fulbright Scholar, Dr. Suskind has taught, mentored, and volunteered internationally, from Nepal to Australia. Her work includes Stonework Play. A Guide to Inspire Creativity and Storytelling Through Nature by Diana Suskind with Leah Crandall, Photography and Paintings by Diana Suskind with Illustrations by Peter H. Reynolds, co-authoring Baby Dancing, with William Gray, a bilingual children’s book distributed to thousands of Nepali children, and available to Spanish children for free (see Stoneworkplay.org ) as well as launching initiatives such as the HEMS Olympics ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KtfwTftQtx0&t=14s ), The Zoo, and early childhood centers in Kathmandu. As a RIE (Resources for Infant Educarers) Associate, she blends academic expertise with profound respect for children’s emotional and creative development, creatingenvironments where young learners feel heard and valued. Stonework Play can be valuable for adults as a team-building exercise. Stonework Play @ Town Square Skaneateles ACE Hardware. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJxgaDEkSfo Dr. Suskind attributes her success to her steadfast belief that children’s voices deserve to be heard—free from judgment or commercial influence. She emphasizes open-ended, imaginative play as a cornerstone of development, a philosophy exemplified by Stonework Play and recognized in institutions such as the The Strong National Museum of Play in Rochester, New York, Discovery Museum, Acton, MA, Boston Children’s Museum, Providence Children’s Museum, Providence, Rhode Island, the Crocker Art Museum in Sacramento, California and the Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital, Syracuse, New York. The most impactful career advice she has received came from the late International Infant Specialist, Magda Gerber: “Observe more and do less,” a principle that continues to guide her teaching, mentorship, and creative work.For young women entering the field, Dr. Suskind advises embracing both passion and practicality. She encourages understanding the business side of their work, cultivating confidence in seeking support or collaboration, and remaining open to growth, both personally and professionally. Her own career demonstrates the power of combining creativity with strategy to make a lasting impact.Creativity, storytelling, and inspiring others through nature remain central to Dr. Suskind’s philosophy. With over 30 years of experience as a professor in the creative arts, she takes pride in helping students and young learners discover their voices. Through workshops, exhibitions, international forums, and artistic practice, Dr. Diana Suskind continues to extend her legacy globally, demonstrating that play, nature, and storytelling have the power to transform the way children learn, grow, and connect with the world around them.For a deeper look into Diana’s impactful work, watch these videos on YouTubeLearn More about Diana Suskind:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/diana-suskind or through her websites, https://www.stoneworkplay.org/ , https// www.dsuskind.com Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire changeNote: On and/or around every November 3rd is International Stonework Play day around the world. See for more information .International Stonework Play Day - Nurture in Nature

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.