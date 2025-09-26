Accelerating Renewable Energy Development and Construction

As part of New York’s all-of-the-above energy strategy, Governor Kathy Hochul today announced a coordinated set of actions to accelerate the deployment and construction of reliable and clean energy across New York State that will help stabilize energy prices. Recognizing the near-term need for power to meet increasing electricity demand as well as economic development needs and the importance of adapting to shifting federal policies, Governor Hochul is launching a new solicitation for renewable energy and directing state agencies to work together to responsibly advance shovel-ready renewable energy projects as quickly as possible. These efforts are designed to support New York ratepayers by using sunsetting federal clean energy tax credits to bring down costs.

“While the federal government takes us backward on energy policy, New York will not be thwarted in its commitment to clean energy. By directing our state agencies to move projects across the finish line, we are seizing every opportunity to leverage federal incentives, reduce costs for ratepayers, and build a more resilient, sustainable and reliable energy grid,” Governor Hochul said. “Together, these actions are expected to unlock billions in private investment, create thousands of good-paying jobs, and build a durable energy economy that benefits New Yorkers for decades to come.”

New York's current pipeline of large-scale renewable energy is comprised of 102 solar, land-based wind, hydroelectric and offshore wind projects operating and under development that will deliver over 9.7 gigawatts of clean power to the grid when completed – enough energy to power over 3 million New York homes. The development of projects as a result of this solicitation is expected to spur over five billion dollars in clean energy investments and create more than 2,500 family-sustaining jobs in the energy economy across New York.

New York State Energy Research and Development Authority President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “New York is all about progress and we are not stopping. We are going to continue building out our energy economy and growing our already robust land-based renewables portfolio. This solicitation will serve as another building block to help ensure a continuous pipeline of viable large-scale projects as part of New York’s versatile clean energy future.”

2025 Land-Based Renewable Energy Solicitation (Tier 1 RFP)

NYSERDA today launched the 2025 Land-Based Renewable Energy Solicitation seeking to procure eligible large-scale wind, solar, and other renewable energy projects to support advancement of clean energy deployment while delivering reliable energy to all New Yorkers.

The solicitation is designed to advance late-stage large-scale renewable energy projects ready to commence construction in New York. It incorporates best practices and lessons learned from prior procurements, including key provisions on component cost indexing, labor provisions, stakeholder engagement requirements, disadvantaged community commitments, and agricultural land preservation to ensure an equitable energy transition that benefits all New Yorkers. To expedite contracting, NYSERDA has also streamlined bid requirements, with full details outlined in the solicitation documents.

The process for submitting proposals into the land-based renewables solicitation will be conducted in two steps:

Eligibility applications are due on October 21, 2025.

Final proposals from eligible participants are due on December 4, 2025, by 3 p.m.

For details, please visit the Large-Scale Renewables Solicitation page. Conditional award notifications are expected to be issued to proposers in February 2026, followed by an announcement of selected projects once the awarded contracts have been executed.

Directive to Focus on Projects that May Qualify for Existing Federal Tax Credits

State agencies will intensify efforts to advance shovel-ready renewable energy projects, with a focus on qualifying projects that seek to access existing federal tax credits that will expire. This whole-of-government approach will responsibly streamline permitting, interconnection, financing, and contracting processes to ensure that as many projects as possible reach construction quickly, providing clean power to New York homes and businesses.

New York State Public Service Commission Chair and CEO Rory M. Christian said, “We stand ready to assist our sister agencies in the development of appropriate clean energy projects in New York State. Governor Hochul’s very timely announcement will help ensure a continuous development of renewable energy projects that will help spur the creation of much needed clean energy which will strengthen the reliability of our electric grid while creating good-paying jobs.”

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said, “Renewable energy development is one of the most important keys to reducing harmful pollution, generating green jobs, and creating more sustainable communities here in New York and across the country. Governor Hochul’s directive announced today will help further accelerate clean energy momentum already underway by comprehensive policies, programs, and investments that continue to make New York State a national leader in zero-emission energy production. DEC continues to work with our partner agencies to ensure efficient permitting processes that support these efforts.”

State Senator Kevin Parker said, “Accelerating renewable energy projects is critical to ensuring New York families have access to clean, affordable, and reliable power when they need it most. Every day we move forward means more jobs created, more communities protected from rising costs, and more progress toward a healthier environment. While uncertainty in Washington threatens to slow the clean energy transition, New York is proving that we will not wait we will lead. I remain committed to making sure our state continues to deliver for working families and disadvantaged communities, advancing projects that strengthen our energy future and our economy.”

Assemblymember Deborah Glick said, “Thank you, Governor Hochul, for recognizing that New Yorkers need an expanded grid with reliable, clean energy and lower costs. With our current federal government working hand in glove with the fossil fuel industry, it is important for New York to fully utilize the remaining federal tax credits to realize as many renewable energy projects as possible. This will not only be better for the environment, but will provide cleaner, more reliable, and less expensive energy and reduce our reliance on the more volatile and polluting fossil fuel industry.”

State Senator Peter Harckham said, “This is exactly the kind of forward-thinking climate action New York needs. Renewable energy projects are a major economic opportunity waiting to be unlocked. Expediting the Land-Based Tier 1 Renewable Energy Solicitation will mean more good-paying jobs for New Yorkers, lower utility bills for ratepayers and cleaner air for all. Thank you to Governor Hochul and NYSERDA for moving this critical work forward.”

New York League of Conservation Voters President Julie Tighe said, “While the federal government retreats, New York continues to march forward with reliable, affordable clean energy. NYSERDA’s plan to accelerate the construction and deployment of renewables is a critical step forward that will cut pollution, create good-paying jobs, and make our communities healthier and our grid more resilient. We applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing the clean energy transition and showing the country what strong state leadership looks like.”

New York State AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said, “Today’s announcement marks another significant step toward ensuring energy reliability and moving us closer to achieving New York’s renewable energy goals. We look forward to continuing to work with NYSERDA to ensure these projects adhere to robust labor standards and protections, creating pathways to solid union careers as we continue to advance toward a clean energy future.”

New York State Building Trades President Gary LaBarbera said, "The continued advancement of clean energy development in New York State represents significant progress in establishing our green economy and the good paying union careers that come with it. The deployment of these projects will not only help us reach our standard-setting climate goals and deliver reliable clean energy to all New Yorkers, but it will also open up countless opportunities for hardworking people to pursue the middle class and support their families. We applaud NYSERDA for their ongoing work to streamline these crucial energy initiatives and look forward to our continued collaboration in pushing these projects forward."

Alliance for Clean Energy New York Executive Director Marguerite Wells said, “Wind and solar projects are ready to meet the moment and provide affordable power to New Yorkers. We applaud Gov. Hochul for advancing these clean energy technologies at a time when we need them most. Against a backdrop of rising costs and the ever-present realities of climate change, renewables can revitalize upstate economies, provide much-needed power, and do so in an efficient and cost-effective manner.”

Natural Resources Defense Council Managing Director of Power Kit Kennedy said, “Building clean energy projects quickly and fairly is crucial for cutting electricity costs and creating quality jobs for New Yorkers. Every action that New York State takes to speed up renewable energy deployment helps achieve these goals. With the federal government in full retreat and denial, New York’s climate leadership is more important than ever.”

New York Solar Energy Industries Association Executive Director Noah Ginsburg said, “As the federal government eliminates support for affordable clean energy, states need to act quickly to protect electric ratepayers and the clean energy workforce. New York Solar Energy Industries Association (NYSEIA) applauds Governor Hochul for taking action to accelerate renewable energy project development and construction. These actions will ensure that New York leverages federal funding for clean energy projects today while setting the stage for cost-effective permitting and interconnection tomorrow.”

Advanced Energy United New York Policy Lead Kristina Persaud said, “We commend Governor Hochul for delivering clean, reliable, and affordable energy to New Yorkers. Large-scale renewable projects don’t just keep energy costs in check—they also strengthen our electric grid and create good jobs across the state. This procurement keeps New York on track to meet our nation-leading clean energy targets and reaffirms the Empire State’s commitment to building a clean, affordable energy future.”

For more than fifty years, NYSERDA has been a trusted and objective resource for New Yorkers, taking on the critical role of energy planning and policy analysis, along with making investments that drive New York toward a more sustainable future. The launch of this solicitation continues to fuel the advancement of innovative technologies and solutions that will benefit New York residents as well as businesses.

New York State's Climate Agenda

New York State's climate agenda calls for an affordable and just transition to a clean energy economy that creates family-sustaining jobs, promotes economic growth through green investments, and directs a minimum of 35 percent of the benefits to disadvantaged communities. New York is advancing a suite of efforts to achieve an emissions-free economy by 2050, including in the energy, buildings, transportation, and waste sectors.