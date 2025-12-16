$20 Million to Support Youth Programs

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $20 million to support programs and services that strengthen violence prevention, youth development, mental health supports, and economic opportunity for young people in 10 communities statewide through Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower). Administered by the State Division of Criminal Justice Services, the initiative supports community-based organizations that help young people and families succeed through youth development programming, mentoring, job training, mental health supports, and opportunities for success. The innovative RISE funding model drives investments in programs and services that are tailored to meet the unique needs and priorities identified by youth, families, and other stakeholders in the participating communities.

“Keeping our communities safe starts with investing in our young people. Through Project RISE, we are putting real resources into violence prevention, mental health support, job training, and life skills development so our young New Yorkers have the tools they need to succeed,” Governor Hochul said. “This investment empowers local organizations to meet young people where they are, help strengthen families, and build safer and stronger communities across the State of New York.”

This year marks the third round of RISE funding for seven communities, and first year for three new ones, with each receiving $2 million: Albany, Buffalo, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Rochester, Syracuse, and Yonkers. Funding will build on proven programs and sustain strong community partnerships in those cities, while Hempstead, Troy, and Utica are receiving funding for the first time. The State Division of Criminal Justice Services (DCJS) provides technical assistance, oversight, training, and evaluation to ensure accountability and long-term impact of the programs.

A total of 136 organizations are receiving funding through Project RISE. Each Project RISE community has a steering committee that oversees the initiative. These committees use a healing and equity lens to foster ongoing collaboration; identify programs and services for funding; build capacity to implement and sustain programming to address the underlying factors contributing to violence; and improve responses to violence through partnerships. Up to four lead organizations in each community receive the funding, retaining a portion for their programs and distributing the balance to support the work of other organizations, many of which have never received state funding. This allows RISE funding to build the capacity of successful grassroots programs to expand their reach.

New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services Commissioner Rossana Rosado said, “Project RISE gives communities the resources they need to open doors for young people and help them build brighter futures. Year after year, we've seen what's possible when we expand opportunity and surround our youth with support. With the addition of the Transformative Youth Justice Hubs, we're deepening our commitment to understanding and responding to what young people need to succeed in today's world. DCJS is proud to stand with the partners who make this work happen.”

City of Troy Mayor Carmella R. Mantello said, “This is a tremendous investment in Troy’s youth and our community’s future. Through Project RISE, vital resources will be delivered directly into the hands of organizations doing transformative work across our neighborhoods. This support allows us to deepen our outreach to young people, showing them that there are positive pathways and real alternatives to engaging in illegal activities. We are grateful for the State’s commitment to expanding opportunities, strengthening youth development, and uplifting families right here in Troy.”

City of Utica Mayor Mike Galime said, “The organizations that benefit from this funding are those we could do more for, so simply put, thank you. The gaps of need filled by this program will significantly improve the lives of our local youth.”

City of Yonkers Mayor said, “Governor Hochul’s $20 million investment in Project RISE is a powerful commitment to our young people and families, and to the community-based organizations that know their needs best. By supporting youth development and pathways to opportunity, Project RISE strengthens the foundation for long-term success in communities like Yonkers. We are grateful to Governor Hochul for her leadership and for investing in a brighter future for New York’s next generation.”

City of Newburgh Mayor Torrence Harvey said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to safer streets and for investing in Newburgh’s young people through Project RISE. This funding supports vital community-based programs focused on violence prevention, mental health, job training, and youth development, helping us build a safer and stronger future for our city.”

City of Buffalo Mayor Christopher P. Scanlon said, “A core focus of my administration has been building and strengthening partnerships to prevent violence before it happens by ensuring our young people have access to mental health supports and the development programming they need to succeed. Project RISE reflects the kind of upstream, community-driven investment that makes a lasting difference. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her leadership and for directing critical funding to Buffalo that will help strengthen families, expand opportunity, and keep young people on a positive path.”

City of Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard said, “I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her leadership and continued commitment to investing in community-based solutions that strengthen safety and opportunity. This $2 million Project RISE investment will allow Mount Vernon to expand violence prevention efforts, address root causes, and create meaningful pathways for our young people — helping keep them supported, engaged, and out of the justice system while building safer, stronger neighborhoods for all.”

City of Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said, “By focusing on youth development, mental health and community empowerment, the initiatives under Project RISE allow us to break the cycles of disputes, retaliation and incarceration that perpetuate generational trauma and violent crime. I want to thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued investments in crime reduction and creating these opportunities for Rochester’s young people to reach their full potential.”

Village of Hempstead Mayor Waylyn Hobbs, Jr. said, “I want to thank Governor Hochul for recognizing Hempstead as a place of promise! With the investment from Project RISE, we now have greater capacity to invest in the Youth of the Hempstead Community. It is vitally important that we continue to empower, equip, and elevate them. This initiative strengthens our commitment to providing safe spaces, prevention programs, job training, and mental health supports that help our young people thrive. Hempstead is proud to join jurisdictions across New York State working collectively to build a stronger, safer future.”

To further strengthen communities and address needs of youth across the state, Governor Hochul also announced the creation of four Transformative Youth Justice Hubs, supported by $4 million in federal funding administered by DCJS. The Hubs will help communities take meaningful action to keep young people out of the justice system by bringing together youth, families, community organizations, educators, service providers, and local partners to develop solutions that address the root causes of harmful behavior and promote long-term stability and success. Each Hub will identify and analyze local needs, including the different challenges facing youth in urban and rural areas, and collaborate with the YFACTS Center at the New York State Youth Justice Institute to guide planning, implementation, and evaluation.

The following entities received funding to establish the Hubs:

Community Connections for Youth, Inc. – $1 million

Wayne County Action Program – $1 million

The Research Foundation for the State University of New York – $996,600

Long Island University – $989,985

These grantees are responsible for coordinating partners, developing a local action plan, aligning local resources, and advancing policies and practices that support long-term youth success and reduce unnecessary justice system involvement.

These initiatives are part of New York State’s comprehensive approach to public safety. DCJS supports this work by coordinating statewide efforts, strengthening local partnerships, and providing communities with information and tools that help guide effective responses and build safer and stronger communities.

