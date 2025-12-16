Strengthening Inclusive History Education

Governor Kathy Hochul signed Legislation S7855E/A8463-E which assesses teaching on Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) history in social studies curricula in New York and establishes an advisory committee on the future of AANHPI content in schools. By signing this bill, the Governor demonstrates her commitment to ensuring all New York students receive a quality education, which includes the integration of historical content covering the AANHPI community.

“AANHPI history is New York history, and our classrooms should reflect that fact,” Governor Hochul said. “I am proud to sign legislation affirming our commitment to AANHPI New Yorkers that their story is not just part of, but essential to New York students’ education. This law ensures that students across the state will have the tools to understand and appreciate the impact of these communities on our nation.”

Today’s bill signing is part of Governor Hochul’s broader effort to strengthen inclusive history education – supporting African American, Indigenous, Holocaust, and AANHPI history so New York students receive a more complete and accurate understanding of the state and nation’s past.

Research and advocacy efforts find that teaching comprehensive cultural history encourages empathy, reduces bias, and strengthens community belonging for all students and promotes cross-cultural understanding, helping students from diverse backgrounds appreciate the rich contributions of all ethnic groups to American history.

Representative Grace Meng said, "I’m thrilled to see this crucial measure become law. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing the bill and thank you to Senator Liu and Assemblymember Lee for introducing it. In Congress, I have pushed legislation to promote the teaching of AANHPI history in schools across the United States. For generations, AANHPI history has been poorly represented in our education system and social studies textbooks, and it is way past time for that to change. It is critical for our next generation to understand that AANHPI history IS American history. It IS New York history.”

State Senator Shelley B. Mayer said, “I am grateful that Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to direct a statewide survey on how Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander history is taught in our schools and to establish a dedicated advisory committee to guide this important work. Education is one of our most powerful tools to fight ignorance, discrimination, and hate and this law is a meaningful step to building an education system that is inclusive and accurately reflects all communities. I want to thank my colleagues Senator John Liu and Assembly Member Grace Lee for their leadership in sponsoring this legislation, and Governor Hochul for signing it into law.”

State Senator John Liu said, “In signing the AANHPI Education Equity Act into law, New York is now one step closer to a statewide AANHPI curriculum that would at long last truly validate the lived experiences of Asian Americans in New York. This survey bill is not the endgame, but an important step in that direction by measuring how AANHPI history is currently taught in classrooms, and how it is not. Gaining this understanding will help shape our curriculum in the future so we can make sure the education of all students throughout the state accurately reflects the diverse communities that have shaped it.”

Assemblymember Grace Lee said, “The AANHPI Education Equity Act is about telling the complete American story. For generations, Asian Americans have helped build this country, yet our histories have too often been left out of our classrooms. This law affirms that our stories matter, that our children belong, and that an inclusive education strengthens our community. I’m grateful to the community advocates for their work on this effort, to Senator John Liu for his partnership and to Governor Hochul for championing an inclusive education that affirms belonging for all students.”

New York City Council Member Linda Lee said, “More than 1.2 million New Yorkers of AANHPI descent call New York City home, and we have made, and will continue to make, vital contributions to the fabric of our city, state, and country. As one of the first Korean Americans to serve on the City Council, I am proud to see AANHPI studies included in the curriculum of our schools to foster a more inclusive and enriching educational environment. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing this legislation for AANHPI New Yorkers.”

New York City Council Member Sandra Ung said, “It is essential that New York classrooms reflect the full story of our communities and acknowledge the contributions of the AANHPI community. This legislation is an important step toward that goal by assessing how these histories are currently taught and establishing a committee to support their inclusion. I applaud Governor Hochul for signing this bill and thank Senator Liu and Assemblymember Lee for their leadership.”