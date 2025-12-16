$61.8 Million Pavement & Bridge Rehabilitation Project Complete

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that major work has been completed on a $61.8 million project to resurface a key section of the New England Thruway (I-95) in the Bronx and Westchester County. The project repaved 24 lane miles of the roadway and rehabilitated 11 bridges and ramps, revitalizing infrastructure along a critical travel corridor that’s used by nearly 120,000 vehicles a day and provides access to numerous businesses and neighborhoods. In addition, two aging pedestrian bridges over I-95 near Co-Op City in the Bronx were modernized.

“Every day, tens of thousands of drivers rely on the New England Thruway, and these investments in our infrastructure will make their rides smoother, safer and more reliable,” Governor Hochul said. “Anyone who has driven in and around New York City and Westchester knows that this highway is an essential corridor for the entire region, and this project will ensure it remains reliable for years to come.”

New York State Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The substantial completion of this important infrastructure project on I-95 means improved safety, drivability for motorists, and investment to ensure connection and access to the many businesses, stores and neighborhoods along I-95. This is a shining example of how we invest in our infrastructure.”

The New York State Thruway Authority project began in Spring 2023 and featured full-depth pavement repairs of I-95’s northbound and southbound lanes, meaning crews removed and replaced the most deteriorated portions down to its subbase within a four-mile stretch of roadway (milepost 0 to 4.0). The repairs improve the new roadway’s structural integrity, enhancing both its rideability and reliability. A two-course asphalt overlay with highly reflective pavement markings was installed to enhance safety and provide a smoother and quieter ride for motorists.

Additionally, extensive substructure work was done on 10 vehicular bridges/ramps and one pedestrian bridge, with most of them located in the Bronx. Two pedestrian bridges over I-95 in the Bronx (one at 222nd Street and another at Dyre Avenue) that connect residential neighborhoods in Co-op City, Baychester and the Valley received new superstructures — steel beams, concrete deck and fencing. The previous superstructures were over 60 years old; their clearance heights over the highway were also raised by more than a foot to further enhance safety and reduce the chance of bridge hits.

The project is the latest in a series of road improvements on I-95 under Governor Hochul’s leadership. In April 2025, the Thruway Authority commenced a $86.7 million pavement improvement project to the north of this recently completed project. The latest undertaking is addressing a five-mile stretch of I-95 in Westchester County between Pelham Manor and Mamaroneck (milepost 4.0 to 8.8). It also includes the rehabilitation of 12 bridges above or below I-95. Covering 30 lane miles, the project is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.

State Senator Nathalia Fernandez said, “This project is a meaningful investment in the safety and reliability of a corridor that thousands of Bronx and Westchester residents rely on every day. Tackling aging infrastructure head-on is critically important, and this work demonstrates a proactive commitment to keeping New York’s transportation network safe and resilient.”

Assemblymember Amy Paulin said, “Many Westchester residents rely on I-95 every day, and know firsthand how critical this corridor is to our lives and economy. This investment delivers a smoother, safer ride, which I know that those who travel on this roadway will appreciate.”

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said, “This significant investment in the New England Thruway is a major win for Westchester County residents, commuters, visitors and businesses who rely on I-95 every day. As a vital thoroughfare that connects our County with New York City and surrounding regions, I-95 plays a critical role in our transportation system, and these repairs were both necessary and long overdue. By rehabilitating critical bridges and resurfacing this heavily traveled corridor, we are strengthening safety, improving reliability, and modernizing infrastructure. I thank Governor Kathy Hochul for her continued commitment to transportation projects that keep Westchester connected and moving forward.”

About the Thruway Authority

The Governor Thomas E. Dewey Thruway, built in the early 1950s, is one of the oldest components of the National Interstate Highway System and one of the longest toll roads in the nation. The maintenance and operation of the Thruway system is funded primarily by tolls. The Thruway Authority does not receive any dedicated federal, state or local tax dollars and is paid for by those who drive the Thruway, including one-third of drivers from out of state.

In 2024, the Thruway Authority processed more than 400 million toll transactions and motorists drove 8.2 billion miles on the Thruway. The Authority’s 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests $2.7 billion into infrastructure and equipment, an increased commitment of $742 million or 38 percent since the approval of a multi-year toll adjustment plan in 2023. The increased investment will lead to work on approximately 61 percent of the Thruway’s more than 2,800 pavement lane miles as well as the replacement or rehabilitation of 20 percent of the Thruway’s 819 bridges.

The Thruway is one of the safest roadways in the country with a fatality rate far below the nationwide index, and toll rates are among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads. The Thruway’s base passenger vehicle toll rate is less than five cents per mile, compared to the Ohio Turnpike (six cents per mile), the New Jersey Turnpike (up to 39 cents per mile) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike (16 cents per mile).

The lives of Thruway Authority employees, roadway workers and emergency personnel depend on all of those who travel the highway. Motorists should stay alert and pay attention while driving, slow down in work zones and move over when they see a vehicle on the side of the road. The State’s Move Over Law, which was expanded in March 2024, requires drivers to slow down and move over for all vehicles stopped along the roadway. Safety is a shared responsibility.

For more information, follow the Thruway on Facebook, X and Instagram, or visit the Thruway website.