Orpical Technology Solutions Recognized in Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50

The Orpical Team at the Philly 50 Event

Orpical has Achieved this Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

Being recognized alongside industry leaders for the second year running is incredibly meaningful to our entire organization” — Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions

CHERRY HILL, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orpical Technology Solutions is proud to announce that we have been recognized in the Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50 for the second consecutive year, ranking #20 on this year's prestigious list. This recognition underscores our continued commitment to innovation, client success, and technological excellence in the rapidly evolving business landscape.

"Achieving this recognition for the second consecutive year validates our strategic vision and the exceptional work our team delivers every day," said Edward DuCoin, Co-Founder of Orpical Technology Solutions. "This honor reflects our growth and innovation and the trust our clients place in us to drive their digital transformation initiatives."

The Philadelphia Business Journal's Fast 50 recognizes Greater Philadelphia's fastest-growing private companies based on average two-year revenue growth. Companies must be headquartered locally, independently owned without a parent company, have demonstrated sustained revenue growth over the evaluation period, and maintain a minimum annual revenue of $750,000. Orpical's inclusion in this elite group for two consecutive years positions the company among the region's most innovative and reliable technology partners.

Over the past year, Orpical has continued to expand its capabilities in AI-driven solutions, enterprise modernization, and digital transformation services. The company's commitment to delivering measurable business value through new technologies has resulted in significant client success stories and continued market expansion.

"Being recognized alongside industry leaders for the second year running is incredibly meaningful to our entire organization," added Stefan Schulz, Co-Founder. "It reinforces our mission to help businesses buy back their time so they can reinvest it for ultra-fast growth while maintaining our focus on innovation and client partnership."

This recognition comes at a time of significant growth for Orpical, which has been strengthening its leadership team and expanding its service offerings to meet the evolving needs of enterprise clients across multiple industries.

About Orpical Technology Solutions: Since 2012, Orpical Technology Solutions has helped businesses reclaim their time, allowing them to reinvest it for profitable expansion. Based in Cherry Hill, NJ, Orpical provides personalized digital transformation solutions, including custom software development, AI development and integration, automation solutions, data analytics, and fractional leadership services. The company's unique approach involves deeply embedding in clients' businesses to understand their specific needs and develop tailored strategies that build, implement, and leverage technology to drive sustainable growth.

For more information about Orpical Technology Solutions, visit Orpical.com, Orpical's LinkedIn Page or contact info@orpical.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.