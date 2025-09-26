SDDOT Seeks Public Input for I-29 Corridor Study (Jefferson to Sioux City)

For Immediate Release:

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. - - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in collaboration with the City of North Sioux City, community of Dakota Dunes, Union County, Iowa DOT, Siouxland Interstate Metropolitan Planning Council, and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, for the Interstate 29 Corridor Study.

The public meeting will be held at the North Sioux City Community Center located at 205 Sodrac Dr. in North Sioux City. The public meeting open house is designed to inform and gather feedback from area residents on the improvement concepts developed for the I-29 Corridor Study: Jefferson to Sioux City.

The open house will be informal, allowing for one-on-one discussions with the study team. A prerecorded presentation will play on a continuous loop for the duration of the open house.

For those who cannot attend the open house or desire additional information on the overall study, the prerecorded presentation and open house displays will also be available on the study website at https://www.i29corridorsd.com/. The website contains all information related to the overall 1-29 Corridor Study.

The study team would appreciate hearing from area commuters, concerned citizens, and adjacent landowners and business owners throughout the study period. Written comments will be accepted at the meeting and on the study website through Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or via email at steve.gramm@state.sd.us.

