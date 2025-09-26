OUT NOW: ONE OR EIGHT RELEASES NEW MUSIC VIDEO FOR ‘BET YOUR LIFE’

Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc. Photo Credit: Avex Music Creative Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ONE OR EIGHT has released their latest music video for their recently released single, “ BET YOUR LIFE .” The new single was released on streaming platforms on September 19th, where the eight-member group dropped a dance practice video to raise excitement and anticipation for the release of the music video. “Bet Your Life” is the second of their “Anthem of Challenge” releases, along with their previous single “Young & Reckless.”The music video for “Bet Your Life” is a stripped-down, introspective music video set in a monochrome world devoid of distraction, where the eight members showcase their precision and purpose in their choreography. Captured by a fluid robotic arm, the camera reveals nothing but ONE OR EIGHT’s raw performance power. Minimalism is a distinctive theme for this music video, as it showcases the group’s intensity with no gimmicks, only pure intention and skill. The overall message is that being yourself is the strongest thing you can do for yourself. The music video was directed by OSRIN of PERIMETRON. This is his third collaboration with the group following “365” and “Young & Reckless.” Being familiar with ONE OR EIGHT in their previous collaborations, he captures the now of ONE OR EIGHT using his ability to craft iconic visuals for top-tier artists.Alongside this new release, ONE OR EIGHT has shared that they will have an upcoming broadcast of a specially edited version of their ONE OR EIGHT FAN MEETING SHŪKAI FINAL in Zepp Haneda (originally held on August 26, 2025), which will also include an exclusive live performance with the group, only available in this stream on October 8th. This date was chosen as “ONE OR EIGHT day” due to the date being seen as a play on the name of the group. For more information about the broadcast and to purchase tickets, please visit the main website here: https://www.zan-live.com/en/live/detail/10665 ABOUT ONE OR EIGHT:ONE OR EIGHT is an eight-member Japanese boy group consisting of MIZUKI, NEO, REIA, RYOTA, SOUMA, TAKERU, TSUBASA, and YUGA. Their name is derived from the Japanese idiom “ichi ka bachi ka” (meaning “all or nothing”), and under the tagline “BET ON YOURSELF,” they are taking bold risks with their dreams on the global stage. They were the first Japanese boy band to walk the red carpet at the MTV VMAs in 2025 and featured in Nikkei Entertainment!’s “100 New Leading Figures of 2025” and won Upcoming Dance & Vocal Group at MTV VMAJ 2025.All of these accomplishments shine even brighter knowing that the group only debuted on August 16th, 2024, with their single “Don’t Tell Nobody,” which was produced by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic and David Stewart known for his work with BTS, and hit #1 on the Billboard Japan Heatseekers Songs chart. This was followed by the release of “KAWASAKI (with Big Sean)” on December 6, 2024—a collaboration with American rapper Big Sean—which ranked No. 5 on the U.S. iTunes chart. Additional accomplishments in 2025 include the release of their single “DSTM” (March 19th), which officially samples the iconic track “Don’t Stop The Music” by global superstar Rihanna—a historic first along with Michael Jackson’s “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin’.” The song became the first ever by a Japanese boy group to enter the prestigious Mediabase Top 40 U.S. radio chart for the week of May 4–10, 2025.

ONE OR EIGHT / BET YOUR LIFE (Music Video)

