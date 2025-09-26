Madhya Pradesh Showcases Its Tourism Treasures at Tourism Expo Japan 2025

The Pavilion was inaugurated by Ms. Debjani Chakrabarti, Minister (Commerce & Economic), Embassy of India, Tokyo, in the presence of Madhya Pradesh Tourism delegation. B2B meetings held between the Japanese travel trade and Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board Interaction with the travel trade of Japan B2B meetings between Japanese travel trade and Madhya Pradesh Tourism representatives. Madhya Pradesh tourism delegates with Japanese travel trade representatives

The Heart of Incredible India engages Japanese travel trade with its diverse heritage, culture, and wildlife experiences

BHOPAL, MADHYA PRADESH , INDIA, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board is currently participating in the prestigious Tourism Expo Japan 2025, taking place at Aichi Sky Expo from 25 to 28 September. The state is presenting its rich cultural heritage, diverse wildlife, and authentic tourism experiences to the Japanese travel trade and global visitors attending the event.The Madhya Pradesh Pavilion was inaugurated by Ms. Debjani Chakrabarti, Minister (Commerce & Economic), Embassy of India, Tokyo. The ceremony was held in the presence of Ms. Bidisha Mukherjee, Additional Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board, who is leading the delegation along with Mr. Rakesh Goliya, Assistant Manager (Events & Marketing), Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board. Joining them is Mr. Atul Singh, MP Incoming, as a key stakeholder partner.With its theme of “The Heart of Incredible India”, the pavilion highlights Madhya Pradesh’s unique tourism offerings, from UNESCO World Heritage Sites such as Khajuraho, Sanchi, and Bhimbetka to the state’s world-renowned tiger reserves, Buddhist sites, and rural tourism initiatives. The design of the pavilion reflects the vibrant traditions and natural wealth of the state, providing visitors with an authentic glimpse into what makes Madhya Pradesh one of India’s most diverse and rewarding destinations.The participation at Tourism Expo Japan 2025 is part of Madhya Pradesh Tourism Board’s larger international outreach, aimed at positioning the state as a global tourism hub and attracting travellers seeking authentic, experiential journeys.Madhya Pradesh invites Japanese travel trade partners and visitors to discover why it is truly the Heart of Incredible India, offering timeless heritage, rich wildlife, soulful traditions, and unforgettable hospitality.

