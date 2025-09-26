Honouring the past and shaping the future through the ex-political prisoners’ reunion

Robben Island, once a notorious symbol of apartheid oppression, served as a prison for leaders of South Africa’s liberation movement, isolating them from the growing resistance across the country.

These political prisoners endured harsh conditions, including forced labour in limestone quarries on the island, as part of an effort by the apartheid regime to silence and break their spirit.

But rather than suppress the movement, Robben Island became a place of radical resilience. Leaders like Nelson Mandela, Walter Sisulu, Govan Mbeki, Ahmed Kathrada, and Robert Sobukwe used their time in prison to reflect, debate, educate, and deepen their resolve to fight for justice.

In those bleak conditions, the moral and political foundations of South Africa’s future democracy were forged. Veteran leaders mentored younger inmates in politics, law, philosophy, and economics, planting the seeds for a free and democratic South Africa.

In honour of their enduring legacy, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture, in partnership with the Association for Ex-Political Prisoners and the Robben Island Museum, will host a historic reunion of ex-political prisoners on 27 September on Robben Island.

The gathering pays tribute to over 1 700 political prisoners who were held on Robben Island and other facilities across the country. It celebrates the resilience, unity, and unwavering commitment that delivered our freedom, and ensures their sacrifices are not only remembered but actively preserved.

The reunion will also include veterans from Namibia, Lesotho, and Botswana, reflecting the spirit of Pan-African solidarity that defined the liberation struggle across the continent. This makes the event both a national and continental milestone.

But this is not merely a ceremonial occasion. The programme includes intergenerational debates, poetry readings, documentary screenings, and cultural and educational activities, designed to bridge the divide between past and present. Through these experiences, the event seeks to inspire young people to find meaning and motivation in the courage of those who came before them.

While the era of resistance may feel distant to today’s youth, the bravery and conviction of those who stood against injustice remain deeply relevant. Their courage reminds us that real change begins when ordinary individuals act with purpose. By engaging with the stories of the past, young people can discover a sense of identity, responsibility, and hope, fuelling their own efforts to create a more just, inclusive, and equitable future.

A highlight of the gathering will be the unveiling of a Wall of Remembrance, the awarding of official medals to surviving ex-political prisoners, and the erection of six statues to honour Nelson Mandela, Autshumato Krotoa, Robert Sobukwe, Andimba Toivo ya Toivo, and Daniel Khotso Seatlholo. These deeply symbolic gestures ensure that the contributions of our freedom fighters are etched permanently into the fabric of our national story.

We view the reunion as more than a reflection on the liberation struggle, but as a vital step in our ongoing journey of nation-building. It invites us to celebrate how far we’ve come since the dawn of democracy, while also confronting the work that still lies ahead to realise the vision of a truly just and united South Africa.

The presence of former political prisoners offers us profound insight, drawn from lived experience, to guide our future. Their stories remind us that freedom was hard-won, and that democracy is not a destination but a continuous effort that demands our participation and vigilance.

As we honour those who sacrificed for our freedom, we are reminded of our responsibility to safeguard and expand those hard-won rights for future generations. South Africa is undoubtedly a better nation because of their courage but the journey towards a truly inclusive, just, and equitable society is far from over.

As our nation marks this reunion, we are called to reflect on the need to strengthen our democracy, dismantle the barriers that continue to divide us, and build a nation rooted in respect, tolerance, and justice for all.