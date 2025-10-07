Western Cape Mobility on closure of Huguenot Tunnel following bus fire

The Huguenot Tunnel remains closed following a bus fire on Friday evening. The designated engineering and maintenance teams are assessing the extent of the damage to the tunnel and infrastructure. Currently, there is no definitive timeline available as to when the tunnel will be reopened.

Due to the closure, alternative routes have been identified that motorists can use. However, these routes are currently experiencing congestion. Where possible, motorists are urged to use alternative routes to assist to alleviate congestion. With school holidays underway, traffic volumes are expected to remain high across all major routes. Motorists are therefore requested to plan accordingly, be patient, and allow for additional traveling times.

The Western Cape Mobility Department’s Provincial Traffic Law Enforcement teams manage traffic flow, assist with alternate route coordination, and sufficient road signage has been put up.

The following alternate routes are available:

From Worcester to Cape Town – via Wolseley, Wellington, Paarl to the N1

From Cape Town to Worcester – via Paarl, Wolseley, Worcester

The N2 can be accessed via Worcester and Villiersdorp

Bainskloof Pass is open to light motor vehicles only

R101 Du Toitskloof Pass is open with a stop‑and‑go

Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) to avoid:

R46 (Touwsriver–Ceres–Gouda–Cape Town), 15 m length limit on Franschhoek Pass

Theronskloof Pass – no signal and prone to HMV breakdowns

For more information:

Radio Control: 021 931 1646 / 021 931 3302

Tunnel Control: 021 877 5400

Western Cape Mobility Minister Isaac Sileku said, “We understand that the closure of the Huguenot Tunnel is causing significant delays, which is also impacting alternative routes such as the Du Toitskloof Pass. This is very unfortunate. But we are appealing for patience and urge all motorists to plan their journeys carefully, allowing for extra travel time. Where possible, please make use of the N2 route between Cape Town and the interior, as other alternate routes are also experiencing congestion. Our traffic officers are on duty to assist road users and maintain safety, but we appeal to every driver to be courteous and exercise caution.”

Updates will continue to be shared through official channels as new information becomes available.

Enquiries:

Mr Ntobeko Mbingeleli

Acting Spokesperson for Provincial Minister Isaac Sileku

Tel: 021 483 0178 | Cell: 061 447 7851

E-mail: ntobeko.mbingeleli@westerncape.gov.za

Muneera Allie

Head of Communication: Western Cape Mobility Department

Tel: 021 483 9483

E-mail: Muneera.allie@westerncape.gov.za

#ServiceDeliveryZA