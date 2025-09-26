Minister Blade Nzimande: G20 SKA Ministerial SKA event

Esteemed G20 science and innovation ministers

High commissioners and ambassadors

Distinguished representatives of the SKA Observatory member states

Prospective SKAO partners

Strategic stakeholders from over 30 nations represented here today

A warm welcome to all our valued guests. Thank you for joining us at this historic site in the Karoo, near Carnarvon, for this ministerial SKA event. It is an honour to host you at this prestigious site, a beacon of South African and global scientific ambition. Today, we stand on sacred ground—not only for its pristine, radio-quiet skies but for its role in uniting nations to explore the mysteries of the universe.

This event, organised by the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation in collaboration with the South African Radio Astronomy Observatory, which is a facility of entity the National Research Foundation and the international SKA Observatory, is a testament to what humanity can achieve through shared vision and collaboration.

South Africa’s commitment to science and innovation

As the South African government, we have a long-recognised science, technology, and innovation as cornerstones of economic growth and social progress. Our National Development Plan and Decadal Plan for Science, Technology, and Innovation provide robust policy frameworks to drive this agenda. Astronomy, in particular, has been our strategic priority and we have used it to demonstrate our commitment to science diplomacy. The SKA project embodies this vision. Our government has secured funding, enabled critical infrastructure, and legislated protections for the radio-quiet zone here in the Karoo. These efforts ensure the sustainability of this world-class facility while delivering tangible benefits to local communities. From enacting policies to fostering partnerships, we are building a legacy of excellence that resonates locally and globally.

A national vision for big science

South Africa’s investment in large-scale research infrastructure, like the SKA-Mid and its precursor MeerKAT, positions our nation as a global leader in astronomy. The MeerKAT telescope, already one of the world’s most powerful, has produced over 500 scientific publications, pushing the boundaries of discovery. The SKA-Mid, now under construction, will further elevate our capacity to probe the cosmos. This is not just about telescopes. It is about human potential. The SKA project is a catalyst for developing the next generation of scientists and engineers.

Over 1,700 grants and bursaries have been awarded, with 90% graduation rates across degrees. In the Northern Cape, 90% of our staff are local community members, and we’ve trained over 300 artisans in Carnarvon. Our strategic advantages—dark skies, rich biodiversity, and paleontological treasures—make South Africa a unique hub for scientific discovery, contributing to humanity’s understanding of the universe.

Africa’s role in global science

Hosting the SKA-Mid positions South Africa, and the African continent, as a serious contributor to frontier science. This project is a symbol of Africa’s growing role in global knowledge production. We are not just participants but leaders in this endeavour. Eight African SKA partner countries have benefited from grants to establish astronomy programmes, fostering a pan-African scientific community. The SKA offers opportunities for African nations to engage in cutting-edge science, engineering, and data analysis.

This is more than a telescope; it is a platform for Africa to shape humanity’s cosmic narrative, answering fundamental questions about our origins and place in the universe.

South Africa’s scientific legacy

Our journey in astronomy stretches from early observatories to the groundbreaking MeerKAT and now the SKA-Mid. This trajectory reflects South Africa’s tradition of scientific excellence and innovation, woven into a broader national strategy. Projects like the hydrogen economy and space science programmes complement the SKA, showcasing a coherent vision for advancing knowledge and technology. The SKA is a triumph of multilateral collaboration.

With 16 member countries across five continents, and contributions from nations like China, Italy, and the UK in building telescope components, this project exemplifies global unity in pursuit of discovery. The first four SKA dishes, now undergoing rigorous testing, mark a milestone in this shared journey.

Socioeconomic impact

The SKA is more than a scientific endeavour—it is a driver of socioeconomic transformation. Since the start of construction of the MeerKAT, over 8,800 direct and indirect jobs have been created in the Karoo. We have invested R288 million with local suppliers and, through contracts like the one with Power Adenco, employed 301 local people for SKA-Mid construction. Small businesses are thriving, with R121.5 million distributed through financial assistance programs.

Education is at the heart of our mission. Over 300 high school bursaries, robotics programs, and early childhood development initiatives are inspiring the next generation in STEM. The Carnarvon SKA Visitor Centre, a multi-million-rand project, will blend science and tourism, boost the local economy while showcasing the SKA’s wonders to the world.

Environmental stewardship

The Karoo’s pristine environment is a global treasure. Our government is committed to protecting this radio-quiet zone, ensuring minimal interference for the SKA’s sensitive observations. Sustainability is integral to this project, and the SKA’s data could even contribute to climate science, aligning with our broader environmental goals. Our country’s National Astro-Tourism Strategy, launched a year ago, underscores our dedication to preserving dark skies while creating economic opportunities through astrotourism.

Call to action and future outlook

To our G20 and SKAO partners, I extend a heartfelt invitation: let us deepen our investment in this shared scientific future. The SKA Observatory is a model of science diplomacy, uniting nations in pursuit of knowledge that benefits all. I urge more G20 countries to join the SKAO, amplifying our collective impact. South Africa is committed to ensuring the SKA’s benefits are felt locally, nationally, and globally. From job creation to inspiring young minds, this project is a beacon of hope and progress. Together, we can unlock the universe’s secrets while building a more inclusive, innovative world.

Conclusion

As we tour this remarkable site today, let us reflect on the power of collaboration. The SKA is a testament to what we can achieve when we unite across borders, disciplines, and cultures. On behalf of South Africa, I thank you for being part of this journey. Let us continue to reach for the stars—together.

Thank you.

