"Future-Proofing Airport Development" Leveraging Technological Innovations Workshop
The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore & Singapore Aviation Academy – The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and its training arm are committed to developing aviation leadership and advancing the capabilities of aviation professionals globally.
Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – The world's busiest airport by passenger traffic, contributing over $68 billion to Georgia's economy and serving as a model for operational excellence.
Georgia Institute of Technology & Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI²) – A world-renowned research university and its economic development arm, bringing cutting-edge expertise in technology innovation, cybersecurity, and strategic development to support airport transformation initiatives globally.
CIFAL Singapore – Part of UNITAR's global network of affiliated training centers, hosted by Nanyang Technological University, focusing on sustainable development and capacity building in the Asia-Pacific region.
