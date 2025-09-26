Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,665 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 424,628 in the last 365 days.

"Future-Proofing Airport Development" Leveraging Technological Innovations Workshop

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore & Singapore Aviation Academy – The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and its training arm are committed to developing aviation leadership and advancing the capabilities of aviation professionals globally.

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport – The world's busiest airport by passenger traffic, contributing over $68 billion to Georgia's economy and serving as a model for operational excellence.

Georgia Institute of Technology & Enterprise Innovation Institute (EI²) – A world-renowned research university and its economic development arm, bringing cutting-edge expertise in technology innovation, cybersecurity, and strategic development to support airport transformation initiatives globally.

CIFAL Singapore – Part of UNITAR's global network of affiliated training centers, hosted by Nanyang Technological University, focusing on sustainable development and capacity building in the Asia-Pacific region.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

"Future-Proofing Airport Development" Leveraging Technological Innovations Workshop

Distribution channels: International Organizations


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on July 21, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more