Minister Buti Manamela on margins of G20 Research and Innovation Ministerial Meeting

The Minister of Higher Education and Training, Mr Buti Manamela, today hosted successful bilateral engagements with his counterparts from the Kingdom of Norway and the Swiss Confederation, affirming South Africa’s commitment to advancing strategic international partnerships in education, skills, and research.

The meetings were convened on the margins of the G20 Ministerial Meeting on Research and Innovation, currently underway in Tshwane, under the banner of South Africa’s G20 Presidency theme: “Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability.”

In his engagement with Ms Sigrun Aasland, Minister of Research and Higher Education of the Kingdom of Norway, Minister Manamela welcomed the finalisation of a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education and Training, which is expected to be formally signed later this year. The MOU provides a framework for deepening collaboration in areas such as research exchange, skills development, and higher education reform.

In a subsequent meeting with Professor Martina Hirayama, State Secretary for Education, Research and Innovation of Switzerland, the two parties identified key priorities for bilateral cooperation. These include the expansion of scholarship opportunities for South African students to pursue postgraduate studies in Switzerland, a critical step in advancing the goals of South Africa’s National Development Plan, particularly the production of a new generation of PhD graduates to drive the country’s research and innovation agenda.

Both Ministers also reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) cooperation, building on Switzerland’s globally recognised dual apprenticeship model. The goal is to ensure that TVET colleges in South Africa are better equipped to produce work-ready graduates, aligned with the needs of a rapidly evolving economy, particularly in the green, digital, and advanced manufacturing sectors.

The two delegations also discussed the growing network of partnerships between Swiss and South African universities, and supported the proposal to establish a South Africa–Switzerland University Forum. This platform would foster joint research, faculty exchanges, and enhanced support for historically disadvantaged universities.

Ahead of the upcoming State Visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa to Switzerland (29–30 October 2025), the Ministers reviewed mutual priorities and committed to showcasing education and training as a central pillar of the visit’s outcomes.

A common thread in both bilateral meetings was the strong political support expressed by Norway and Switzerland for the work of the G20 Education Working Group, currently chaired by South Africa. This demonstrates a shared commitment to leveraging education, science, and innovation as powerful enablers of global inclusion and resilience.

“The partnerships we are deepening with Norway and Switzerland speak directly to the G20’s vision of inclusive development. By working together on key areas such as PhD development, industry-integrated TVET models, and scholarship expansion, we are building a more resilient and future-ready South Africa, while contributing meaningfully to the global knowledge economy,” said Minister Manamela.

