Deputy Minister Nokuzola Letsike demands accountability from adult male artist for underage alcohol incidents

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Nokuzola Letsike, has expressed concern and called for accountability following a video circulating on social media showing young girls from Limpopo engaging in illegal alcohol consumption in the presence of “Tsaka RSA”, a known male artist from the province.

Deputy Minister Letsike condemned what she described as “uncharacteristic and exploitative behaviour” by adult male artists who use their influence to expose and harm vulnerable young girls.

The Deputy Minister has since formally engaged the South African Police Service (SAPS) to investigate the matter and hold the individual accountable. “Underage drinking not only breaks the law, but it also poses serious risks to the health, safety, and future of our youth,” said Deputy Minister Letsike.

Limpopo is largely rural, and alcohol—whether commercially produced or traditionally brewed—is often used in cultural practices and rituals. This can expose adolescents to early alcohol use, which is a major cause for concern. Alcohol consumption by minors often coexists with risky sexual behaviour, academic underperformance, violence, and increased vulnerability to gender-based violence and road fatalities.

Preventing underage drinking requires coordinated action by all sectors:

Parental guidance and supervision to set clear rules and model responsible behaviour

Stricter enforcement of alcohol laws, particularly regarding sales to minors

Awareness and education programmes in schools and communities to highlight the dangers of alcohol misuse

Youth-focused alternatives that promote healthy, constructive lifestyles

Although the legal drinking age in South Africa is 18 years, statistics show an alarming increase in alcohol use among even younger youth, including binge drinking.

The World Health Organisation reports that South Africans consume approximately 10 litres of pure alcohol per person per year—one of the highest rates globally. Underage alcohol use in rural provinces such as Limpopo is a growing concern and must be urgently addressed through community-level accountability and stronger enforcement.

