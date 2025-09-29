Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

What Is The Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Size And Growth?

The size of the data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market has experienced tremendous growth in the recent past. The market is projected to escalate from $1.78 billion in 2024 to reach $2.20 billion by 2025, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.9%. The expansion during the historic phase can be ascribed to a surge in the demand for automated infrastructure monitoring and an increasing need for efficient asset visibility. Additionally, the enhanced use of radio-frequency identification in conformity and audit procedures, as well as the surging adoption of this technology for remote data center management, are also significant growth determinants.

Expectations show that the market size of data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) is expected to experience a dramatic increase in the coming years. The projections estimate growth to $5.13 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.5%. This predicted growth for the forecast period can be linked to various factors such as the escalating installation of hyperscale data centers, the growing need for energy-efficient operations in data centers, the broader adoption of edge computing infrastructure, and the increased focus on regulatory compliance and data transparency. Furthermore, some key trends in the forecast period include progress in the miniaturization of radio-frequency identification sensors, innovative strides in cloud-based RFID management platforms, RFID's integration with digital twin technologies, progress in battery-free passive RFID tags, and novel developments in multi-protocol RFID readers for data centers.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market?

As cloud computing becomes increasingly popular, the growth of the data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market is anticipated to significantly escalate. Cloud computing, which involves internet-based delivery of computing resources such as servers, storage, databases, networking, and software, allows users to leverage scalable and affordable solutions without the necessity for in-house infrastructure. With cloud computing, businesses can effortlessly scale IT resources based on varying demand, resulting in maximum performance and cost efficiency minus large-scale initial investment in physical infrastructure. Data center RFID enhances cloud computing by facilitating real-time tracking and management of IT assets, refining resource distribution, bolstering security, and providing efficient operation of extensive cloud structures. For example, as per Eurostat, a government department based in Luxembourg, 45.2% of EU enterprises procured cloud computing services in December 2023. This figure identifies a 4.2% growth in comparison to 2021. Consequently, the advancing adoption of cloud computing is fueling the expansion of the data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market?

Major players in the Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Siemens AG

• International Business Machines Corporation

• HP Inc.

• Cisco Systems Inc.

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Omron Corporation

• Zebra Technologies Corporation

• Checkpoint Systems Inc.

• SATO Holdings Corporation

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Sector?

Major players in the data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market are prioritizing the development of technologically advanced solutions like RFID sensor devices. These are aimed at improving real-time asset tracking, simplifying operational processes and fortifying data security in extensive IT frameworks. RFID sensor devices are essentially electronic tags that leverage radio-frequency identification technology coupled with sensors to wirelessly track, keep an eye on, and relay data about objects or environmental conditions promptly. For example, Omni-ID Ltd., a US firm specializing in radio-frequency identification, unveiled a new series of passive RFID sensor devices in March 2022. These devices are designed to monitor temperature, humidity, and liquid quantity in various sectors such as data centers, industrial locales, and healthcare. These tags, which do not require batteries, convey environmental data to RFID readers, offering a cost-effective and robust solution suitable for large-scale deployments and demanding circumstances. The product range includes five items based on the Axzon Magnus RFID Sensor Chip and offers highly precise temperature sensing and measurement scope suited for diverse uses like monitoring pharmaceuticals and cold chains, managing agricultural moisture, and tracking equipment conditions.

How Is The Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market Segmented?

The data center radio-frequency identification (RFID) market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

2) By Data Center Type: Enterprise Data Center, Mid-Sized Data Center, Large Data Center

3) By Technology: Passive Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Technologies, Active Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Technologies, Semi-Passive Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Technologies

4) By Application: Asset Tracking, Inventory Management, Environmental Monitoring, Security And Access Control, Staff And Personnel Tracking

5) By End-User Industry: Information Technology And Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Energy And Utilities

Subsegments:

1) By Hardware: Reader, Tag, Antenna

2) By Software: Asset Management Software, Inventory Tracking Software, Access Control Software

3) By Services: Installation Services, Maintenance Services, Consulting Services

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) Market?

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Data Center Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), North America had the most significant share in 2024. Predictions indicate an accelerated growth rate in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. The report meticulously encompasses data from distinct regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

