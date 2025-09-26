Rearmament without a welfare state is the wrong path

SLOVENIA, September 26 - Slovenia has been a NATO member for more than two decades, yet debates about defense spending and the role of the Alliance remain lively. On the occasion of Civil Defense Day, the guest of the GOVSI podcast was Dr. Jelena Juvan, Head of the Defense Studies Department at the Faculty of Social Sciences.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.