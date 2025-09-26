CMS Recognized the Best Workplaces for Women in the GCC 2025

CMS

CMS Recognized the Best Workplaces for Women

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS proudly announces that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work for Women in the GCC for 2025. This prestigious award reflects CMS’s unwavering dedication to creating an inclusive, supportive, and empowering environment for women across the organization.Awarded by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, this recognition highlights CMS’s commitment to diversity, equity, and building a thriving workplace where women are valued, celebrated, and provided with equal opportunities for growth and leadership.“We are honored to receive this recognition,” said Mr. Nidal Hadi, CEO of CMS. “At CMS, empowering women isn’t just part of our strategy—it’s part of who we are. We believe that diversity drives innovation, creativity, and long-term success.”Women at CMS play vital roles across all levels of the company, from operational teams to executive leadership, shaping the future of the brand and contributing to its global growth.“Our female team members are integral to our success,” said Terri, COO of CMS. “Their perspectives and talents have helped us achieve incredible milestones, and we remain committed to providing them with the resources and opportunities they deserve.”About CMSCMS is a leading global financial services brand, providing cutting-edge trading solutions and client-focused services. With a mission to deliver excellence through innovation and transparency, CMS continues to expand its reach, redefining the standards of modern trading while fostering a culture built on integrity, respect, and empowerment.

