SA leads the way in the fight against illicit tobacco

Release date: 26/09/25

The results of ‘Operation Shutdown’ demonstrates that South Australia is continuing to lead the way in the fight against illicit tobacco and vapes.

Since June 5 – when the Minister’s new closure order powers came into effect and the operation launched – 71 closure orders have been issued to stores caught selling illicit tobacco and vapes.

In that time, we have seized product valued at more than $4.2 million including:

3,376,290 cigarettes

10,667 vapes

1.1 tonnes of loose tobacco

This takes the total value of product seized since the taskforce began its work on 1 July last year to more than $47 million.

Two long term closure orders have also been issued with another three being progressed.

The Malinauskas Government has been relentless in its fight against the illicit tobacco trade in South Australia and Operation Shutdown was born out of our determination to stop it in its tracks and shut down as many stores as possible to disrupt their business model.

The taskforce has been active right across the state closing stores in metropolitan Adelaide and regional South Australia.

In addition to closure orders, South Australia has the toughest penalties of any state or territory with fines of up to $6.6 million for those caught selling a large commercial quantity of illicit tobacco and vapes.

The Minister has also informed the landlords of stores that have been closed as it is now an offence to knowingly lease a property to someone selling illicit tobacco.

The taskforce, which operates within Consumer and Business Services (CBS), works closely with state and federal agencies including SAPOL and the Australian Border Force to share intelligence and crackdown right across the country.

The illicit tobacco trade is not new, and nor is it a problem isolated to Australia. This is a global problem, and the Australian Government has already made significant investments totalling over $345 million since January 2024, building on Australia’s world-leading tobacco and vaping reforms and partnering with the States and Territories to tackle this transnational criminal enterprise.

Over the last financial year, there has been a 320% increase in the number of illicit cigarettes seized at the border compared to four years ago. The ABF continues to further increase the volume of seizures this financial year.

South Australia’s response to the illicit tobacco trade has been recognised as the best in the nation earning an A+ on a recent national scorecard by the Australian Council on Smoking and Health.

Click here for new bodycam vision

Quotes

Attributable to Andrea Michaels

Operation Shutdown has been extremely successful closing down more than 71 stores across South Australia and seizing $4.2 million worth of product since 5 June.

We know it is largely organised crime that is behind this trade and closing down stores significantly disrupts their business model.

The presence of illicit tobacco is extremely dangerous in our community and we are not going to allow these criminals to operate in our state.

Anyone selling illicit tobacco and vapes in South Australia is on notice that you will be shut down.

We will continue to work closely with our federal counterparts to clamp down across the country.

Attributable to Julian Hill

The Malinauskas Government is to be commended on how seriously they are taking the fight against organised crime and the harmful illicit tobacco and vape retail markets.

South Australia’s results through Operation Shutdown are exemplary.

Australia has one of the lowest smoking rates in the world, hard won over generations, and the Government will not let serious organised criminals dictate health policy and drag Australia backwards.

Our message to organised crime is that the Commonwealth, State and Territory Governments are coming after you. We are not taking a backwards step. Record levels of seizures are now occurring, and much more is being planned that you yet realise.

Our message to Australians is to ask that everyone plays their part. If you buy cheap smokes at the tobacconist around the corner or through that online advert, this is not just a nifty discount.

These are large violent criminal cartels profiting from you and nicotine addiction, and reinvesting your money into other, serious criminal activities to exploit and harm our community including drugs, scams and fraud.