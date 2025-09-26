Boost to community safety at major shopping centres

Release date: 26/09/25

SA Police will now have the authority to conduct metal detector wand searches at eight major suburban shopping centres under new powers provided by the Malinauskas Labor Government’s nation leading knife law reforms.

From today, the following areas are now Declared Shopping Precincts under the Summary Offences (Knives and Other Weapons) Amendment Act 2025:

Marion Shopping Centre

Elizabeth Shopping Centre

Arndale Shopping Centre

Burnside Village

Hollywood Plaza

Parabanks Shopping Centre

West Lakes Shopping Centre

Munno Para Shopping Centre

The new powers also enable police to order a person or group posing a risk to public safety and order to leave the shopping centre for 24 hours. If they re-enter or attempt to there is a maximum penalty of $1250.

These shopping centres are the first to be declared, but other public events and places which may be declared under the Government’s reforms include a public place holding a public event; a public transport hub; a public transport service; or any other shopping precinct.

If other areas or events are declared they will also be published on the SA Police website and in the Government Gazette.

While South Australia hasn’t seen the extremes of knife related incidents that have occurred on the Eastern States, there have been some incidents here which we want to stamp out before they escalate to those extremes. In June last year, Westfield Marion was sent into lockdown following a brawl in a food court. SA police later arrested two teenage boys and seized two expandable batons.

In October last year an 18-year-old man was stabbed during a fight in the food court at the Elizabeth Shopping Centre and a security guard was also attacked with a knife on the same day at the Elizabeth bus and train interchange.

Declarations are able to be made over certain areas or at public events where there is an increased risk to public safety and in making any declaration, the Commissioner of Police must be satisfied that search powers in that area are necessary or appropriate, and would likely be effective in deterring or detecting the commission of a weapon-related offence.

Penalties include:

Possessing a prohibited weapon: up to $20,000 fine or 2 years imprisonment.

Carrying an offensive weapon: up to $2,500 fine or 6 months imprisonment.

Failing to leave or re-entering a declared area when ordered: up to $1,250 fine.

This new police declaration power of certain public places is just one element of the State Government’s sweeping new knife laws which are the toughest in the nation.

The new laws also included machetes and swords being made prohibited weapons and a total ban on the sale of knives to minors under 18 years old. Part of those reforms also included creating a new offence for any person who supplies a knife to a child who is suspected of using that knife unlawfully.

Quotes

Attributable to Kyam Maher

The comprehensive law reforms introduced and passed by the State Labor Government will help authorities better tackle knife crime with a view to ensuring a safer community for all South Australians.

The safety of the community is a top priority for this Government, and we are committed to ensuring our state has strong and effective laws.

These measures are all about allowing SA Police to better protect the community and being able to identify any dangerous weapons before an incident unfolds.

Attributable to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narelle Kameniar

South Australia Police is thankful to have additional powers to protect the community as they frequent different areas of South Australia.

These laws will give police more tools to prevent crime and remove dangerous weapons from circulation by conducting searches on any person or their property.