$28 million TAFE Centre of Excellence to boost national security and upskill workers for AUKUS

The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments have today announced the $28 million National Security TAFE Centre of Excellence, to be established at TAFE SA's Regency campus, as part of upskilling the state’s current and future technicians for AUKUS and preventing security threats and cybercrime.

The Centre will develop training programs focused on improving Australia’s national security and information security readiness across electrotechnology, electronics and engineering training, while supporting workforce development in emerging industries through partnerships with employers, unions, universities and research institutes.

Upskilling the state’s current and future technicians to make them job ready to work on AUKUS will be a key focus of the Centre. This will include partnering with UK and US education institutes to transfer advanced technology training and developing new qualifications with industry relevant to Australia’s defence industry.

The new state of the art centre of excellence training facility will allow tradies and apprentices to get hands on experience working on automated technologies, artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality tools to prepare them for occupations such as electricians, engineering technicians, mechanical fitters, welders and boilermakers, with a focus on how these workforces safeguard critical infrastructure.

The Centre will also train students and apprentices to address physical and digital threats to critical infrastructure and will support the defence, space, manufacturing, electronics, and energy and water industries.

This will include developing new training courses and microcredentials to upskill tradies and apprentices on how to not fall victim to cyber criminals in an increasingly complex world, and how to prevent security threats when working on national security projects and infrastructure.

The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments are each investing $14 million to establish the Centre, with a total investment of $28 million.

This Centre is the 14th TAFE Centre of Excellence announced so far across Australia, and the second to be established in South Australia, following the Early Childhood Education and Care TAFE Centre of Excellence at TAFE SA’s Adelaide City West campus.

TAFE Centres of Excellence foster collaboration between TAFEs and key stakeholders to deliver high-quality and responsive training in critical and emerging industries such as clean energy, advanced manufacturing, early childhood education, and cyber security.

The Albanese Government is delivering $325 million in funding to establish TAFE Centres of Excellence alongside states and territories through the National Skills Agreement.

Quotes

Attributable to Minister for Skills and Training, Andrew Giles:

“We’re backing TAFEs to train the next generation of specialists, so South Australians have the skills to protect what matters most and drive the state’s future.

“TAFE Centres of Excellence will be engine rooms of innovation in vocational education, sharing best practice teaching and learning across the country through the National TAFE Network.”

“The Albanese and Malinauskas Governments are working together to strengthen TAFE in South Australia and ensure every South Australian can access affordable, accessible and specialised training that prepares them for secure, long-term work in careers that are essential to Australia’s future.”

Attributable to South Australian Minister for Education, Training and Skills, Blair Boyer:

“As South Australia and Australia’s defence industry ramps up for naval

shipbuilding, nuclear-powered submarines, guided weapons and explosive

ordnance, so too does the need to protect our supply chains from ever-increasing foreign interference.”

“TAFE SA is well placed as the largest provider of defence training in South Australia to deliver this new National Security Centre of Excellence, which will support Australia’s capacity to build and safeguard sovereign manufacturing capabilities.”

“With industry and unions, we will deliver new training courses in defence and cyber security, build a world class training facility for the future workforce, and offer courses for South Australians to protect themselves from cyber-crime and fraud.”

Attributable to Saab Australia Chief Financial Officer, Courtney Morcombe

“A highly skilled local workforce is essential for South Australia to take full advantage of the defence industry opportunities on the horizon.”

“This new investment will support organisations like Saab Australia to deliver the Commonwealth’s capability requirements, continue developing sovereign capabilities and growing our workforce in South Australia.”