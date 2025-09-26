Burnside Hospital redevelopment given green light

Release date: 26/09/25

South Australia’s independent planning commission has approved the redevelopment of the Burnside Hospital, delivering a significant boost to health access across metropolitan Adelaide.

The State Commission Assessment Panel has given the green light to the redevelopment after the Minister for Planning referred the development to them given the scale and importance of the project.

The $60 million redevelopment will allow the facility to treat more than 140,000 patients annually across all functions of the service and would feature a range of specialised health services that would provide more beds and more support to South Australia’s public health system.

The new development would increase cancer care services, consolidating a wide range of diagnostic, therapeutic, and surgical services under one roof, enhancing and expanding the cancer treatment services traditionally offered at Burnside Hospital.

This would mean patients wouldn’t need to visit multiple sites for various aspects of cancer treatment.

The facility would feature two new operating theatres and a procedure room which would enable around 3,500 additional day surgeries every year.

The Health Precinct would also include state-of-the-art radiology services and a modern fertility clinic and laboratory.

A purpose-built bridge will safely link the new facility to the main hospital.

In addition to improved patient care, the development will generate more than 70 ongoing jobs, with a total of up to 255 jobs created during the construction phase.

Quotes

Attributable to Chris Picton

We welcome the State Commission Assessment Panel’s decision to approve the Burnside Hospital upgrade.

Any expansion of health services is good news for South Australia, and I’m really pleased to see such a significant investment in our private hospital network being given the go-ahead.

The redevelopment of Burnside Hospital will complement the work that the Malinauskas Government is doing to build a bigger public health system.

Once this hospital’s upgrade is completed, it will be able to care for more patients, provide improved cancer services, and enable more surgical procedures.

Attributable to Nick Champion

The scale and importance of this project was critical to South Australia. That’s why I referred it to SCAP, our state’s most thorough planning body, who undertook a rigorous assessment of the project.

I thank the State Commission Assessment Panel for their considered and thorough approach to the decisions they make.