CMS Financial Expands Payment Capabilities: Now Offering Comprehensive Payment Solutions Across the UAE & the Globally

CMS

CMS Financial now offers expanded global payment solutions including Apple Pay, Google Pay, Visa, and MasterCard, for clients worldwide and in the UAE.

BUSINESS BAY, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMS Financial LLC, a leading brokerage and financial services provider, proudly announces the onboarding of new Payment Service Providers (PSPs), expanding its range of payment solutions for clients across the United Arab Emirates and globally. This enhancement enables CMS Financial clients to enjoy seamless transactions using Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Visa, and MasterCard, ensuring fast, secure, and convenient payment options.This milestone underscores CMS Financial’s commitment to delivering cutting-edge financial services and maintaining its reputation for innovation and customer-centric solutions. By integrating multiple PSPs, CMS Financial reinforces its mission to provide clients with a frictionless payment experience that aligns with global fintech trends.“Our goal has always been to anticipate the needs of our clients and provide solutions that empower their financial journey,” said Nidal Hadi, CEO of CMS Financial. “With the integration of leading PSPs and support for digital wallets such as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay, we are ensuring our clients in the UAE can transact securely and effortlessly, using the methods they trust and prefer.”The new offering supports businesses and individual investors alike, providing the flexibility to manage payments across a broad range of devices and platforms. CMS Financial continues to build on its 21-year history of delivering financial innovation and reliable services tailored to the evolving needs of UAE clients.For more information about CMS Financial and its payment solutions, please visit www.cmsfinancial.ae

