Cathay Pacific by Michael Holler and Deniz Kurtcepe Wins Gold in A' Interface Awards

Cathay Pacific

Innovative In-Flight Entertainment System Recognized for Excellence in Interface Design

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of interface design, has announced Cathay Pacific by Michael Holler and Deniz Kurtcepe as the Gold winner in the Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design category. This exceptional in-flight entertainment (IFE) system has been recognized for its outstanding design, seamless integration, and enhanced user experience across Cathay Pacific's diverse fleet.The Cathay Pacific IFE system represents a significant advancement in the aviation industry, addressing the evolving needs of modern air travel. By focusing on seamless user interaction, accessibility, and personalized experiences, this innovative design aligns with current trends and sets new standards for in-flight entertainment. The system's practical benefits, such as improved content discoverability and reduced service wait times, demonstrate its value to passengers, the airline, and the industry as a whole.What sets the Cathay Pacific IFE system apart is its ability to adapt to 14 screen types and operate across multiple aircraft models, including the Airbus A350, Boeing 777, and Airbus A321. The intuitive My Journey feature allows passengers to personalize their in-flight experience, while the extensive content library of over 10,000 media options ensures engagement for all demographics. The interface design follows a research-driven approach, maximizing usability, aesthetics, and efficiency, resulting in an industry-leading triple-A contrast ratio that exceeds accessibility standards.This prestigious recognition from the A' Interface Awards serves as a testament to the dedication and innovation of the Cathay Pacific IFE system's design team. The award not only celebrates their achievements but also inspires future projects and directions within the company. By setting new benchmarks for excellence in interface design, the Cathay Pacific IFE system encourages further exploration and advancement in the field, ultimately benefiting passengers and the aviation industry as a whole.Project Members:The Cathay Pacific IFE system was designed by a talented team led by Michael Holler and Deniz Kurtcepe. Deniz Kurtcepe and Michael Holler served as the lead designers, while Iiris Bisi provided management support. Jussi Malinen, Per Jansson, Elias Benkhodja, Ville Orkas, and Heikki Rauhala contributed their expertise as developers, ensuring the system's seamless functionality across various platforms.Interested parties may learn more about the award-winning Cathay Pacific IFE system at:About Michael Holler and Deniz KurtcepeMichael Holler and Deniz Kurtcepe are designers based in the Netherlands, working for a global technology consultancy specializing in digital innovation, software development, and strategic design. With a diverse background spanning digital product design, vehicle design, and industrial design, they bring a unique, user-centric perspective to their projects. Their work on the Cathay Pacific IFE system showcases their commitment to creating meaningful experiences that resonate with users, blending empathy with innovation to deliver practical and beautiful solutions.About Cathay Pacific Airways LimitedCathay Pacific is a prominent Hong Kong-based airline renowned for its extensive global network, exceptional service quality, and strong reputation within the aviation industry. As a founding member of the Oneworld alliance, Cathay Pacific operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, connecting passengers worldwide through its hub in Hong Kong. With a rich history and a commitment to excellence, Cathay Pacific continues to set standards in the aviation sector, providing passengers with memorable travel experiences.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition granted to designs that exhibit a high degree of innovation and significantly impact their target audience. These designs are characterized by their forward-thinking approach and the remarkable talent of their creators. Golden A' Design Award winners push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology, delivering solutions that surpass expectations and serve as industry benchmarks. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs receive this esteemed honor.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interface, Interaction and User Experience Design Award is a highly esteemed international competition that recognizes exceptional achievements in interface design and user experience. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award welcomes submissions from visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands across all industries and countries. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award identifies and celebrates pioneering designs that contribute to the advancement of the interface design industry. By showcasing these groundbreaking projects on a global stage, the A' Design Award aims to inspire future trends and promote the power of good design in creating a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://interfaceawards.com

