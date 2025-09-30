Zhenbaoguan by Yunhai Zhao Wins Gold in A' Interior Design Awards

Zhenbaoguan

Yunhai Zhao's Zhenbaoguan Receives Prestigious Recognition for Excellence in Interior Design from the A' Design Awards

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Awards , a highly respected competition in the design industry, has announced Yunhai Zhao 's Zhenbaoguan as a Gold winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Zhenbaoguan, solidifying its position as a benchmark for excellence in interior design.Zhenbaoguan's triumph in the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award demonstrates its relevance and impact within the interior design industry. The design aligns with current trends and advances industry standards through its innovative use of space, material selection, functional layout, and attention to detail. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of Zhenbaoguan for users, the industry, and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation.Yunhai Zhao's Zhenbaoguan stands out for its unique approach to showcasing art. The design employs black wood finishes and stone throughout the space, minimizing visual distractions and directing focus to the artworks. The carefully designed lighting system illuminates only the artwork, not the cabinet surfaces, ensuring that the splendor of the exhibited pieces takes center stage. Every detail in Zhenbaoguan is meticulously crafted to amplify the beauty and impact of the displayed art.The recognition bestowed upon Zhenbaoguan by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and excellence within Yunhai Zhao's design practice. This achievement motivates the team to continue pushing boundaries, exploring new possibilities, and setting new standards in interior design. The award inspires the team to maintain their commitment to creating spaces that not only showcase art but also elevate the overall experience for visitors.Yunhai Zhao is the sole designer behind the award-winning Zhenbaoguan project, showcasing their exceptional talent and vision in the field of interior design.Interested parties may learn more about Zhenbaoguan and Yunhai Zhao's remarkable achievement at:About Yunhai ZhaoYunhai Zhao is the founder of Cloud Ocean Design Co., Ltd, established in Nanjing, China, in 2016. With a strong cultural focus, the company reconstructs and incorporates the rich heritage of Nanjing into their design works, aiming to create projects that transcend traditional meanings. Yunhai Zhao's design expertise spans dining spaces, commercial spaces, office spaces, and real estate projects, supported by a core team with diverse educational backgrounds and extensive practical experience.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Gold A' Design Award recognizes designs that exhibit a high level of innovation and significantly impact their intended audience. These designs are characterized by their visionary approach, exceptional skill, and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, interior industry experts, journalists, and academics. The Gold A' Design Award is an immensely prestigious recognition, granted to first-rate designs that are innovative, visionary, and deliver unprecedented value.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a highly respected international competition that promotes excellence and innovation in interior design. Welcoming a diverse range of participants, including visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award provides a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. The A' Design Award, now in its 17th year, is driven by a philanthropic mission to enhance society through the power of good design. By recognizing and celebrating remarkable achievements, the award aims to inspire and advance the cycle of innovation, ultimately contributing to the creation of a better world. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://interiordesigncontests.com

