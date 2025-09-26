Aquacendo by Richie Ma Wins Gold in A' Social Design Awards

Aquacendo

Innovative Bottle Design Combines Clean Water Filtration and Solar-Powered Lighting, Making a Difference in Impoverished Areas

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of social design, has announced Aquacendo by Richie Ma as the Gold winner in the Social Design category. This recognition highlights the significance of Aquacendo's innovative design within the social design industry, positioning it as a noteworthy achievement that aligns with the award's rigorous standards.Aquacendo's award-winning design holds great relevance for both the social design industry and its potential users. By addressing the critical issues of clean water access and lighting in impoverished areas, Aquacendo aligns with current trends and needs within the industry. Its practical benefits, including improved health and enhanced studying opportunities for children, demonstrate its utility and innovation, making it a valuable addition to the field of social design.What sets Aquacendo apart is its unique combination of clean water filtration and solar-powered lighting in a single, thoughtfully designed bottle. The cap integrates an LED light that is powered by solar energy, while the water inside the bottle helps to scatter the light more effectively, creating a distinctive and visually appealing solution. The bottle is made from recyclable RPET material, with eco-friendly silicone components, reflecting a commitment to sustainability.The recognition from the A' Social Design Award serves as a motivation for Richie Ma and the Aquacendo team to continue their pursuit of excellence and innovation in social design. This achievement may inspire future projects that further address the needs of communities in impoverished areas, fostering ongoing development and exploration in this crucial field.Team MembersAquacendo was designed by a talented team consisting of Richie Ma, Jikai Bao, Sharlene Tai, and Ko Cheng-Ruei. Richie Ma played a key role in the overall design and concept development. Jikai Bao contributed to the technical aspects of the filtration system. Sharlene Tai focused on the user experience and ergonomics of the bottle. Ko Cheng-Ruei provided expertise in sustainable materials and production methods.Interested parties may learn more about Aquacendo and its award-winning design at:About Richie MaRichie Ma is a talented designer from China with a passion for creating innovative and impactful products. With years of experience in product design and development, Richie Ma brings a unique perspective and skillset to each project. Through a focus on user-centered design and sustainability, Richie Ma strives to develop solutions that make a positive difference in people's lives.About AquacendoAquacendo is dedicated to becoming a global leader in personal sustainable solutions. By delivering clean water and green energy through innovative products, Aquacendo aims to bring warmth, health, and a brighter future to children in need. The company's mission is to make a lasting impact, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals and addressing critical issues faced by communities in impoverished areas.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly respected recognition granted to designs that exhibit exceptional innovation and significantly impact their target audience. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach, pushing boundaries in art, science, design, and technology to deliver solutions that surpass expectations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel, ensuring that only the most deserving designs are honored. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's excellence and its potential to advance its respective field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Social Design Award is an esteemed international design competition that recognizes outstanding achievements in social design. Welcoming entries from creative professionals, agencies, companies, and brands, the award provides a platform to showcase innovative designs that contribute to the advancement of society. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process conducted by an expert jury panel, the A' Social Design Award identifies and celebrates projects that demonstrate exceptional creativity, impact, and alignment with established evaluation criteria. By participating in this competition, designers and brands have the opportunity to gain global recognition, inspire future trends, and contribute to making the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and take part with their projects at:

