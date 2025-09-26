Bertazzoni RBM60F5FBNC Freestanding Refrigerator Wins Gold in A' Home Appliances Design Award

Bertazzoni Rbm60f5fbnc

Bertazzoni's innovative freestanding refrigerator recognized for its exceptional design, advanced technology, and seamless integration into modern kitchens.

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most respected and recognized design competitions , has announced Bertazzoni 's RBM60F5FBNC freestanding refrigerator as the Gold winner in the Home Appliances Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the refrigerator's outstanding design, which seamlessly blends cutting-edge technology with refined aesthetics to enhance both functionality and style in contemporary kitchens.The Bertazzoni RBM60F5FBNC's Gold A' Home Appliances Design Award win is significant for the industry and consumers alike. This recognition showcases the refrigerator's alignment with current trends and needs, such as advanced food preservation technologies, energy efficiency, and sleek, modern aesthetics. The award serves as a testament to Bertazzoni's commitment to pushing the boundaries of home appliance design and delivering innovative solutions that benefit users and elevate industry standards.The award-winning Bertazzoni RBM60F5FBNC freestanding refrigerator boasts a range of unique features that set it apart in the market. With a spacious 367 L capacity, adjustable shelves, and door balconies, the refrigerator offers ample storage flexibility. The inclusion of humidity-controlled drawers, including the Fresco Zero compartment for optimal meat and fish storage at approximately zero degrees, ensures food remains fresh for longer. The Total No Frost system prevents ice buildup and bacteria formation, while the innovative Pure Breeze UV technology eliminates 99.99% of bacteria and viruses using UV-C LED rays, promoting a hygienic storage environment. The refrigerator's LED touch interface and LED lighting provide ease of use and perfect visibility, enhancing the overall user experience.The Gold A' Home Appliances Design Award for the Bertazzoni RBM60F5FBNC serves as an inspiration for the brand's future projects and directions. This recognition motivates Bertazzoni's team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in home appliance design, fostering further exploration and development of cutting-edge technologies and aesthetics that cater to the evolving needs and preferences of modern consumers.About BertazzoniFounded in Guastalla in 1882, Bertazzoni Spa is a family-owned company that has been at the forefront of the kitchen appliances market for six generations. With headquarters and production facilities located in Guastalla, Italy, Bertazzoni employs over 250 people and produces approximately 200,000 pieces per year. The company's Bertazzoni and La Germania brands are appreciated worldwide, with exports to more than 60 countries. Bertazzoni's commitment to innovation, design excellence, and craftsmanship has solidified its position as a dynamic and growing presence in the global kitchen appliances industry.About Golden A' Design AwardThe Golden A' Design Award is a highly prestigious recognition granted to exceptional designs that demonstrate innovation, skill, and significant impact within their respective categories. Winners of this award are noted for their visionary approach and ability to push boundaries in art, science, design, and technology. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by an expert jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. Receiving the Golden A' Design Award is a testament to a design's excellence and its potential to inspire and advance its field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting outstanding design across various industries since 2008. Now in its 17th year, the A' Design Award welcomes entries from talented designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition's ultimate aim is to create a better world by highlighting and celebrating superior products and projects that positively impact society. Through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by a diverse panel of expert jurors, the A' Design Award identifies and honors pioneering designs that drive inspiration and advancement globally. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

