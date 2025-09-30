Scrut Automation Introduces DAST Capability for Continuous Runtime Security Unified with Compliance

New capability strengthens Scrut’s security-first GRC platform by unifying application security testing and compliance in one place.

MILPITAS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scrut Automation , the security-first GRC platform trusted by over 1,700 scaling companies, today released its new Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) capability. It enables organizations to continuously automate the detection and remediation of vulnerabilities while unifying application security with compliance requirements on a single platform.For too long, organizations have relied on pen tests that only provide a point-in-time snapshot or traditional automated scanners overwhelmed with noise, leaving critical vulnerabilities unnoticed. This also results in compliance and application security running on separate tracks, creating confusion and gaps.Scrut has consistently invested in helping lean security teams strengthen their security posture without adding overhead. With this launch, Scrut extends beyond compliance automation to deliver continuous security, ensuring protection and proof work together seamlessly.Scrut DAST introduces key enhancements:-Continuous runtime testing with flexible scan modes, frequency, and authenticated scans.-Validated findings that cut through false positives and make it easy to prioritize real business risks.-Unified security and compliance, managed together in one place.“Security leaders have long faced a tradeoff between fragmented tools, noisy scanners, and security blind spots,” said Nick Muy, CISO of Scrut Automation. “Scrut DAST eliminates that tradeoff. By unifying continuous, automated application security testing with compliance workflows, we’re simultaneously helping organizations stay secure, efficient, and audit-ready.”Scrut DAST reinforces Scrut’s vision of security-first GRC, enabling organizations to secure their applications in real time while staying audit-ready.Explore the new Scrut DAST at https://scrut.io/dast

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.