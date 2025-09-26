Ocean Sprouts marine awareness program by Cinnamon Hakura Huraa Maldives reaches over 1,000 students in Meemu Atoll

Ocean Sprouts by Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Ocean Sprouts by Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives

MALDIVES, September 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cinnamon Hakura Huraa Maldives recently hosted the Ocean Sprouts Marine Biology Awareness Program, an impactful community outreach initiative designed to instil a sense of responsibility for marine conservation among the youth. The programme, the first of its scale in the Maldives in terms of student participation, reached over 1,000 schoolchildren across Meemu Atoll through a series of interactive learning sessions.The initiative was carefully structured into three age-appropriate workshops, allowing children of varying grade levels to gain an understanding of coral reefs, marine biodiversity, and the importance of protecting fragile ecosystems. The sessions were conducted by Marine Biologist Tharushi Pitigala and Manager Operations Kavindu Wijerathne, with the guidance of General Manager Rajeeva Rajapaksha and the full support of department leaders and resort staff.The interactive nature of the programme proved to be a highlight. Teachers, students, and parents expressed their appreciation for the sessions, noting how engaging and thought-provoking they were. Students actively participated by raising questions, sharing their views, and demonstrating a growing curiosity about the marine world—an encouraging sign for the future of conservation in the atoll.Reflecting on the success of the programme, General Manager Rajeeva Rajapaksha says “The Maldives is deeply connected to the ocean, and its future depends on how well we protect it. At Cinnamon Hakura Huraa Maldives, we wanted to create an initiative that would not only educate but also inspire the younger generation to become guardians of our marine environment. Ocean Sprouts gave us the opportunity to reach more than 1,000 students in Meemu Atoll, the first time a project of this scale has been carried out by a resort in the Maldives and we are humbled by the enthusiasm and positive response we received. This is only the beginning, and we hope to continue nurturing awareness and responsibility for the ocean among the communities around us.”Through Ocean Sprouts, Cinnamon Hakura Huraa Maldives has set a new benchmark for community engagement and sustainability-driven initiatives in the hospitality sector. By empowering children with knowledge and fostering their sense of stewardship, the resort seeks to contribute to a legacy of conservation that will benefit both local communities and the marine ecosystems of the Maldives.

