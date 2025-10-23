Maldives tourism on track for record arrivals following global recognition wins

Cinnamon Hakuraa Huraa Maldives Manta Rays in Vaavu Atoll Grilled lobster served at Marlin Snorkelling at Ellaidhoo Maldives by Cinnamon Spa at Cinnamon Velifushi Maldives

MALDIVES, October 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Maldives surpasses 1.7 million tourist arrivals by October 2025, up 10% year-on-year.• Crowned Best Beach Destination at the World Tourism Awards 2025 in Brussels.• Named among the world’s top ten countries for food by Condé Nast Traveller.• Growing traveller demand for immersive, experience-led stays. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts redefines island travel through wellness, cuisine, and culture.The Maldives continues to solidify its standing as one of the world’s leading island destinations, earning global recognition while recording a steady rise in visitor arrivals. The country was recently honoured with the Best Beach Destination Award at the World Tourism Awards 2025 held in Brussels, and also ranked among the world’s top ten countries for food in the Condé Nast Traveller Readers’ Choice Awards 2025.According to the Ministry of Tourism, the Maldives has welcomed over 1.7 million tourists as of October 21, 2025, marking a 10% increase compared to the same period in 2024. The destination is on track to reach its ambitious goal of 2.3 million arrivals by the end of the year, with the final quarter expected to bring the highest influx of visitors as the island nation enters its peak travel season.With strong demand from key markets such as India, China, Russia, and the UK, and growing interest from the Middle East and Europe, the Maldives continues to attract travellers seeking both relaxation and discovery. This rise reflects a global shift in travel preferences, where visitors increasingly value immersive, experience-led stays over traditional leisure holidays.As the Maldives welcomes record arrivals, the focus is shifting from quantity to quality and hospitality brands are responding. Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts, which operates four properties across the archipelago, is among those redefining the experience of island travel.Rather than simply offering a stay, the brand is creating experiences that add depth to the journey from spa rituals rooted in Asian wellness traditions at Mandara Spa and Chavana Spa, to private beachfront dinners celebrating the region’s culinary heritage. Guests who book directly are also rewarded with exclusive credits and personalised adventures, echoing the Maldives’ growing appeal as a destination for immersive and conscious travel.This direction aligns with the Maldives’ evolving tourism strategy, one that prioritises authenticity, sustainability, and cultural connection. In doing so, Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts continues to contribute to the story of how the islands are experienced, blending regional hospitality with world-class standards.As the Maldives moves closer to achieving another record-breaking year, the country’s success lies not only in its arrival numbers but in its ability to deliver lasting, high-quality experiences which is an ethos shared by Cinnamon Hotels & Resorts as it continues to redefine island hospitality across the region.

